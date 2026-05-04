Startup Media Platform KeeVurds acquired Professional Networking platform hooptwice

KeeVurds Acquired hooptwice

Strengthening the bridge between startup insights and professional networking

GURGAON, INDIA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 4th May 2026, KeeVurds announced its acquisition of hooptwice through an official blog post. The acquisition comes at a time when KeeVurds is actively scaling its reach in the Middle East with its startup media platform.With this move, KeeVurds aims to expand into professional networking and create more value for its growing audience. Both KeeVurds and hooptwice will continue to operate independently on their own websites while aligning on long term growth.About KeeVurdsKeeVurds is one of the leading startup media platforms in India, with a growing presence in the United States, UK, and Middle East regions. Founded in 2021 by Himanshu Sharma, KeeVurds focuses on delivering business resources, startup news, success stories, and practical insights for modern entrepreneurs.In the last five years, KeeVurds has built a strong audience base, reaching over a million readers and users including startup founders, operators, and business professionals. The platform has become a go-to source for people looking to learn, build, and grow in the startup ecosystem.KeeVurds is now expanding further with new offerings, broader market reach, and a stronger focus on connecting content with real business opportunities.About hooptwicehooptwice is a professional networking platform where professionals can learn, share their knowledge, connect with like minded people, and grow together. Founded in 2025, hooptwice has grown from an initial idea to a community of over 500 members.The platform offers dedicated communities, a job board, latest professional news, company profiles, and more to support professionals across different industries. hooptwice focuses on building meaningful connections and creating a space where individuals can collaborate and advance in their careers.Strategic Rationale Behind the AcquisitionThe internet today is crowded with users and platforms like Reddit and LinkedIn, but most of them are broad in nature.The core need for focused and meaningful professional interaction often gets diluted. KeeVurds identified this gap and saw an opportunity to build a more niche ecosystem where professional communication and collaboration remain the priority.With this acquisition, KeeVurds aims to extend its reach beyond content and move deeper into structured networking. hooptwice provides a strong foundation to enable this shift.Since hooptwice is still in its early stages, KeeVurds can actively shape its direction, product experience, and growth strategy without changing its core purpose. This allows both platforms to evolve together while staying aligned with a clear long term vision.Product & Integration PlansAs per the team, both platforms will continue to operate independently while working closely on shared growth and product alignment. The core teams from both sides will collaborate on building new features, improving user experience, and creating stronger connections between content and networking.hooptwice also brings in its co-founder SK Rafiqul Islam, who will continue to lead the platform alongside Himanshu Sharma. Together, they bring experience from building and scaling Accrue SERP , where they have worked on growing digital brands across global markets.The focus will be on steady integration without disrupting the existing user experience. It will be interesting to see how this collaboration shapes the future of both platforms and creates a more connected ecosystem for professionals and founders.

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