145th SFS trains on ground combative techniques

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To strengthen the skill set of Defenders, the 145th Security Forces (SFS) conducted combatives training at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Training Academy, Charlotte, N.C., May 2, 2026.

Rooted in the mixed martial arts of judo and jiu-jitsu, the training focused on control, awareness and the ability to safely resolve physical confrontations.

As the Air National Guard implements combatives training across its units, the initiative reflects the growing importance of hands-on training to meet the demands of security forces, both deployed and domestic missions.

“The inevitable goal is to control and end the fight safely,” said Master Sgt. Daniel Ayers, 145th SFS unit training manager. “The ground combatives program provides our Airmen a tool for different scenarios towards that goal.”

Building on that foundation, the students focused their initial training on the basic ground techniques.

“The majority of the fights will end up on the ground,” said Ayers. “We want the students to understand the dominant and non-dominant positions they could be in, and know how to execute the proper techniques.”

As the instructors emphasized the techniques, the students’ physical strength was challenged in a controlled environment.

“The most challenging part was the physical aspect,” said Tech. Sgt. John Leonard, 145th SFS fire team lead. “It works muscle groups we do not typically use, but it prepares us mentally and physically for real-world situations.”

Beyond the mat, this training marks the 145th SFS’s emphasis on physical fitness and mental competence for its combatives program. As the training progresses from ground techniques to combative stances, striking and simulated scenarios, Defenders build confidence to respond effectively during high-stress situations.

“The ability to control and de-escalate a situation using proper techniques with confidence is invaluable,” said Ayers. “There is no better trainer than experience.”