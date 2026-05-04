Saqib Khan wins 2026 TITAN Gold for Enterprise Data Warehouse Modernization

Recognized for leading enterprise data warehouse modernization using scalable cloud architecture and delivering measurable performance improvements

Scalable data platforms turn fragmented reporting into reliable, enterprise-wide decision systems” — Saqib Khan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saqib Khan, an enterprise data engineering leader specializing in scalable cloud data platforms, has been awarded the 2026 TITAN Business Awards Gold in the Business Intelligence Solution category for his work on enterprise data warehouse modernization.The award recognizes Khan’s leadership in designing and implementing the organization’s first centralized Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW), transforming a legacy reporting environment that relied heavily on direct queries against operational SQL Server systems. Prior to modernization, business intelligence reporting was fragmented across departments, resulting in inconsistent metrics, performance strain on production systems, and limited governance.Over a 14-month period, Khan led the end-to-end transformation, including architecture design, technology selection, team development, and phased production rollout. The new platform introduced a modern cloud-based architecture built on Azure Data Factory for orchestration, Azure Data Lake Storage for staging, and Azure Synapse as the centralized analytical engine.The architecture separated transactional and analytical workloads, enabling improved system reliability and scalability while supporting cross-functional reporting across domains such as CRM, Finance, Marketing, and Customer Experience. Standardized dimensional data models and automated CI/CD pipelines were implemented to ensure consistency, maintainability, and efficient deployment processes.The initiative delivered measurable business impact. Reporting performance improved by approximately three times through optimized modeling and pre-calculated datasets. The solution significantly reduced load on operational systems, eliminated parallel department-specific SQL logic, and established a centralized “single source of truth” for enterprise reporting. Legacy SSIS-based infrastructure was decommissioned, contributing to cost optimization and improved operational reliability.Beyond technical implementation, Khan focused on organizational enablement by building and scaling a data engineering team, establishing architectural standards, and collaborating closely with business stakeholders to ensure adoption. This approach ensured that the platform delivered long-term value beyond initial deployment.In addition to his award-winning work, Khan contributes to the broader field of data engineering through participation in peer review activities and industry evaluation programs. He has also filed a provisional patent titled “System and Method for Policy-Driven Compute Governance in Cloud Data Warehouse Environments,” focusing on intelligent workload management and resource optimization in cloud-based data systems.“Enterprise data platforms must evolve from siloed reporting systems to governed, scalable architectures that support reliable decision-making,” said Khan. “The goal is to build systems that not only perform efficiently but also adapt to changing business and data requirements.”About Saqib KhanSaqib Khan is an enterprise data engineering leader with over 18 years of experience in designing and delivering scalable data platforms and cloud data warehouse solutions. His work focuses on enterprise data architecture, modern analytics platforms, and large-scale data engineering systems supporting business-critical operations.

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