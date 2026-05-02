$3M Awarded to Long Island Aquaculture Projects

Governor Hochul today announced that $3 million has been awarded to 14 small businesses to support Long Island’s aquaculture industry through Round 2 of the Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant Program. Funding will help these producers make infrastructure upgrades, streamline operations and increase production. The program, which has dedicated a total of $4.2 million to New York’s aquaculture industry through two rounds, is a part of the State’s Blue Food Transformation initiative, first announced in Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2024 State of the State. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Governor Hochul’s request for a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretarial Disaster Designation for Suffolk County following the severe economic losses growers sustained this past winter as a result of severe ice conditions.

“New York State is home to a thriving, unique agriculture industry that doesn’t stop when you reach the shoreline. Long Island’s historic seafood industry is second to none, helping to strengthen local food supply chains, bolster our state’s economy, and upholding a legacy of excellence and dedication to industry,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud to champion this program that provides critical infrastructure support for our aquaculture farmers, ensuring that they can continue to thrive for years to come.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Long Island’s abundant, historic aquaculture industry is one of the things that makes our agricultural landscape so rich, diverse and unique. We’re proud to do all that we can to preserve the region’s working waterfronts, and that starts with supporting the producers who work tirelessly to raise the delicious seafood the region is known for. The funding awarded today will help these businesses make significant investments in their operations so they can continue bringing the very best seafood New York State has to offer to tables across the state. I thank Governor Hochul and our partners at the Farm and Food Growth Fund for their support.”

Farm & Food Growth Fund President and CEO Todd M. Erling said, “Bolstering the processing and distribution side of the Long Island aquaculture industry through the funding of infrastructure projects will further increase awareness of and market access for New York’s outstanding seafood. In conjunction with the previous round funding equipment, the multi-faceted Blue Food Transformation initiative and the Governor’s recent request for disaster relief, this historically important segment of the state’s agribusiness sector will be getting the support that it deserves to protect and grow its fragile, but tenacious economy.”

The Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant Program is being administered for the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets by the Farm and Food Growth Fund. The Infrastructure Grants announced today fund infrastructure projects, including construction, renovation, or installation of buildings, docks, equipment, or permanent or temporary facilities to support aquaculture businesses operating on Long Island.

The list of awardees follows:

WROC, LLC

Hampton Oyster Company

Davy Jones Landing

Oysterponds Shellfish LLC

Lucky 13 Oysters

East Hampton Oyster Company

Scrimshaw Enterprises LLC

Hart Lobster, Co.

Thatch Island

Peconic Gold Oysters Inc.

North Fork Big Oyster Corp

Jeffrey M. Kraus

Dune Fishery LLC

Cornelius & Little Ram Oyster Company LLC.

Funding awarded through the first round of the program, which was dedicated to purchasing or upgrading equipment, was announced in October at a special event held by Commissioner Ball and the Farm and Food Growth Fund at Hampton Oyster Company in New Suffolk. The first round awarded $1.2 million to 17 businesses on Long Island.

In early April, Governor Hochul requested a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretarial Disaster Designation for Suffolk County. Following heavy snowfall and multi-week severe freeze conditions in February 2026, the county’s aquaculture grower operations faced an estimated combined $2.4 million loss in production. In addition, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball and Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton visited several shellfish producers to survey the damage they sustained from the extreme weather. A Disaster Designation would allow affected growers to apply for USDA low-interest emergency loans.

Long Island Farm Bureau Executive Director Bill Zalakar said, “Long Island’s aquaculture industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors of agriculture in the region. However, along with all the challenges that continue to affect our growers, the extreme weather this past winter took a serious toll on our aquaculture farmers. We are very appreciative of Commissioners Ball and Lefton for visiting our aquaculture farms and seeing firsthand the devastation our growers faced. Resources made available through the Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant Program, coupled with the emergency disaster designation from Governor Kathy Hochul, will provide critical assistance to help farmers restore their operations and enhance long-term resilience. These efforts will help our farmers get back on their feet and continue building a stronger, more sustainable aquaculture industry on Long Island.”

New York’s Seafood Industry

Long Island’s shellfish aquaculture industry represents an important component of New York’s agricultural sector and coastal economy, consisting largely of small and family-owned operations that contribute to regional seafood production and employment. According to the most recent USDA Census of Agriculture, the aquaculture industry accounts for over 25 percent of farms on Long Island, with 155 operations in Suffolk County and 15 in Nassau County.​ Combined, the two counties generated over $14.5 million in sales in 2022.

Blue Food Transformation

The Blue Food Transformation Initiative was announced in the Governor’s 2024 State of the State to increase consumer demand for local food and strengthen the local food system. These investments further the Governor’s commitment to boost demand for New York agricultural products, bolster New York's food supply chain, and ensure all New Yorkers can access fresh, local foods.

The Long Island Seafood Cuisine trail, which was launched in March 2025, is also funded through the Governor’s Blue Food Transformation initiative. The South Shore Trail runs from Bay Shore to Montauk, and the North Shore Trail, which was recently opened, runs from Oyster Bay to Greenport. The trail is intended to drive business and tourism to locations proudly serving and selling locally raised and wild-caught, sustainably harvested fish and shellfish while promoting Long Island’s seafood industry. Visitors are encouraged to download the trail app and follow the trails for locations that are known to appreciate and celebrate the bounty of Long Island’s waters while boosting business and supporting local fishing communities. Visit the Seafood Trail page on the Local Fish website for more information.

Farm and Food Growth Fund

The mission of Farm and Food Growth Fund is to create employment and safe affordable housing, capital access opportunities for low-and-moderate income individuals, families and communities with a focus on farm and food-related industries located in the Northeast Foodshed encompassing parts of the greater Hudson Valley, western Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, and eastern Pennsylvania by stimulating economic vitality through technical assistance services, community development and increasing the flow of capital.