Senate Resolution 293 Printer's Number 1664
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1664
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
293
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, ARGALL AND VOGEL,
MAY 1, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 1, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of May 2026 as "Save Your Tooth Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Maintaining proper oral hygiene and preserving
natural teeth are essential for optimal oral health, which
impacts patients' overall health and well-being; and
WHEREAS, Each year, more than 25 million teeth are preserved
through endodontic treatments, including 15 million root canal
procedures, emphasizing the importance of saving natural teeth
for improved appearance and maintaining essential functions such
as chewing and speech; and
WHEREAS, Endodontists, as highly skilled dental specialists,
excel in diagnosing and treating tooth pain and infection
through life-changing endodontic procedures, including root
canals, trauma dental injuries, vital pulp therapy and
apicoectomy, thereby safeguarding patients' natural teeth; and
WHEREAS, With two to three additional years of training after
dental school, endodontists utilize advanced technology and
specialized care to best treat tooth pain and infection; and
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