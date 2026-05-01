Senate Resolution 293 Printer's Number 1664

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1664

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

293

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, ARGALL AND VOGEL,

MAY 1, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 1, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of May 2026 as "Save Your Tooth Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Maintaining proper oral hygiene and preserving

natural teeth are essential for optimal oral health, which

impacts patients' overall health and well-being; and

WHEREAS, Each year, more than 25 million teeth are preserved

through endodontic treatments, including 15 million root canal

procedures, emphasizing the importance of saving natural teeth

for improved appearance and maintaining essential functions such

as chewing and speech; and

WHEREAS, Endodontists, as highly skilled dental specialists,

excel in diagnosing and treating tooth pain and infection

through life-changing endodontic procedures, including root

canals, trauma dental injuries, vital pulp therapy and

apicoectomy, thereby safeguarding patients' natural teeth; and

WHEREAS, With two to three additional years of training after

dental school, endodontists utilize advanced technology and

specialized care to best treat tooth pain and infection; and

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