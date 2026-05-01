Senate Resolution 292 Printer's Number 1661

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1661

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

292

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, MILLER, COMITTA, HAYWOOD,

L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, STREET, COSTA,

VOGEL, FLYNN AND MALONE, MAY 1, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 1, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating May 8, 2026, as "Provider Appreciation Day" in

Pennsylvania to recognize child care providers for their

important work and how valuable they are to our communities.

WHEREAS, Child Care Aware® of America and other organizations

nationwide are recognizing child care providers on May 8; and

WHEREAS, The child care system supports children's growth,

development and educational advancement while creating positive

economic impacts for families and communities; and

WHEREAS, Child care providers prove essential to the health

of our communities by fostering safe and welcoming spaces,

supporting working families and creating enriching environments

where children develop lifelong skills; and

WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes that child care has been and

continues to be a lifeline for families, communities and the

economy; and

WHEREAS, As such, the Senate has demonstrated its commitment

to strengthening the child care and early-learning workforce by

providing much-needed support to help sustain the viability of

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