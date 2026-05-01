Senate Resolution 292 Printer's Number 1661
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1661
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
292
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, MILLER, COMITTA, HAYWOOD,
L. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, STREET, COSTA,
VOGEL, FLYNN AND MALONE, MAY 1, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 1, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating May 8, 2026, as "Provider Appreciation Day" in
Pennsylvania to recognize child care providers for their
important work and how valuable they are to our communities.
WHEREAS, Child Care Aware® of America and other organizations
nationwide are recognizing child care providers on May 8; and
WHEREAS, The child care system supports children's growth,
development and educational advancement while creating positive
economic impacts for families and communities; and
WHEREAS, Child care providers prove essential to the health
of our communities by fostering safe and welcoming spaces,
supporting working families and creating enriching environments
where children develop lifelong skills; and
WHEREAS, The Senate recognizes that child care has been and
continues to be a lifeline for families, communities and the
economy; and
WHEREAS, As such, the Senate has demonstrated its commitment
to strengthening the child care and early-learning workforce by
providing much-needed support to help sustain the viability of
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