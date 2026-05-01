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Senate Bill 1308 Printer's Number 1662

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1662

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1308

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, MAY 1, 2026

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 1, 2026

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19080, carrying

Pennsylvania Route 259 over Laurel Run in Cherryhill

Township, Indiana County, as the Marine Corps SSGT Michael A.

Geneva Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Marine Corps SSGT Michael A. Geneva Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds as follows:

(1) Michael Anthony Geneva was born January 14, 1947,

and raised in Clymer Borough, Indiana County.

(2) Mr. Geneva joined the United States Marine Corps in

November 1966 and was honorably discharged in March 1970.

(3) During the Vietnam campaign, Mr. Geneva received the

National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with

Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Rifle

Marksmanship Badge and Good Conduct Medal.

(4) Michael A. Geneva passed away November 18, 1994.

(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key

19080, carrying Pennsylvania Route 259 over Laurel Run in

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Senate Bill 1308 Printer's Number 1662

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