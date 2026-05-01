Senate Bill 1308 Printer's Number 1662

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1662 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1308 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, MAY 1, 2026 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 1, 2026 AN ACT Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19080, carrying Pennsylvania Route 259 over Laurel Run in Cherryhill Township, Indiana County, as the Marine Corps SSGT Michael A. Geneva Memorial Bridge. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Marine Corps SSGT Michael A. Geneva Memorial Bridge. (a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds as follows: (1) Michael Anthony Geneva was born January 14, 1947, and raised in Clymer Borough, Indiana County. (2) Mr. Geneva joined the United States Marine Corps in November 1966 and was honorably discharged in March 1970. (3) During the Vietnam campaign, Mr. Geneva received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Rifle Marksmanship Badge and Good Conduct Medal. (4) Michael A. Geneva passed away November 18, 1994. (b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19080, carrying Pennsylvania Route 259 over Laurel Run in 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

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