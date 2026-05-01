Senate Bill 1309 Printer's Number 1663
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1663
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1309
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, MAY 1, 2026
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 1, 2026
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19237, carrying
State Route 1018, over a tributary of Dixon Run in Green
Township, Indiana County, as the US Army SSGT James D.
Rushton Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. US Army SSGT James D. Rushton Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds that:
(1) James Delmont Rushton was born December 24, 1932, in
Dixonville, Indiana County.
(2) He became Staff Sergeant in the United States Army
and was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 72nd Armor Regiment,
then known as the 72nd Heavy Tank Battalion.
(3) Staff Sergeant Rushton was discharged in February
1955.
(4) Staff Sergeant Rushton was awarded the Good Conduct
Medal, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Medal
and Korean Service Medal.
(5) Staff Sergeant Rushton passed away July 3, 2010.
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