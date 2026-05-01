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Senate Bill 1309 Printer's Number 1663

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1663

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1309

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, MAY 1, 2026

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 1, 2026

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19237, carrying

State Route 1018, over a tributary of Dixon Run in Green

Township, Indiana County, as the US Army SSGT James D.

Rushton Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. US Army SSGT James D. Rushton Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds that:

(1) James Delmont Rushton was born December 24, 1932, in

Dixonville, Indiana County.

(2) He became Staff Sergeant in the United States Army

and was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 72nd Armor Regiment,

then known as the 72nd Heavy Tank Battalion.

(3) Staff Sergeant Rushton was discharged in February

1955.

(4) Staff Sergeant Rushton was awarded the Good Conduct

Medal, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Medal

and Korean Service Medal.

(5) Staff Sergeant Rushton passed away July 3, 2010.

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