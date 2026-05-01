Senate Bill 1309 Printer's Number 1663

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1663 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1309 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, MAY 1, 2026 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 1, 2026 AN ACT Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19237, carrying State Route 1018, over a tributary of Dixon Run in Green Township, Indiana County, as the US Army SSGT James D. Rushton Memorial Bridge. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. US Army SSGT James D. Rushton Memorial Bridge. (a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds that: (1) James Delmont Rushton was born December 24, 1932, in Dixonville, Indiana County. (2) He became Staff Sergeant in the United States Army and was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 72nd Armor Regiment, then known as the 72nd Heavy Tank Battalion. (3) Staff Sergeant Rushton was discharged in February 1955. (4) Staff Sergeant Rushton was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Medal and Korean Service Medal. (5) Staff Sergeant Rushton passed away July 3, 2010. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

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