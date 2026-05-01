Senate Resolution 294 Printer's Number 1665
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - WHEREAS, Treatment courts provide a cost-effective
alternative to incarceration by facilitating communitywide
partnerships, bringing together public safety and public health
to increase recovery capital in communities; and
WHEREAS, The dedicated professionals working in
Pennsylvania's treatment courts, including judges, prosecutors,
defense counsel, probation officers, law enforcement, treatment
providers, case management, peers, mentors and community
volunteers, are to be commended for their commitment to helping
individuals reclaim their lives; and
WHEREAS, Recognizing "National Treatment Court Month" in
Pennsylvania helps to educate the public, policymakers and
stakeholders about the vital role these courts play in
addressing the opioid crisis, the mental health crisis and other
complex social issues; and
WHEREAS, Continued support and expansion of treatment courts
in Pennsylvania are essential to fostering healthier, safer and
more resilient communities across this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, All Rise, a national organization with 30 years of
experience in advocating to improve the justice system response
to substance use and mental health disorders, has designated the
month of May as "National Treatment Court Month" to raise
awareness of the effectiveness of treatment courts in the
justice system; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of May 2026 as
"National Treatment Court Month" in Pennsylvania; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the Senate commend the dedicated professionals
and volunteers who contribute to the success of treatment courts
in Pennsylvania and encourage continued support for these vital
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