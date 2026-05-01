Senate Resolution 294 Printer's Number 1665

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - WHEREAS, Treatment courts provide a cost-effective

alternative to incarceration by facilitating communitywide

partnerships, bringing together public safety and public health

to increase recovery capital in communities; and

WHEREAS, The dedicated professionals working in

Pennsylvania's treatment courts, including judges, prosecutors,

defense counsel, probation officers, law enforcement, treatment

providers, case management, peers, mentors and community

volunteers, are to be commended for their commitment to helping

individuals reclaim their lives; and

WHEREAS, Recognizing "National Treatment Court Month" in

Pennsylvania helps to educate the public, policymakers and

stakeholders about the vital role these courts play in

addressing the opioid crisis, the mental health crisis and other

complex social issues; and

WHEREAS, Continued support and expansion of treatment courts

in Pennsylvania are essential to fostering healthier, safer and

more resilient communities across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, All Rise, a national organization with 30 years of

experience in advocating to improve the justice system response

to substance use and mental health disorders, has designated the

month of May as "National Treatment Court Month" to raise

awareness of the effectiveness of treatment courts in the

justice system; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of May 2026 as

"National Treatment Court Month" in Pennsylvania; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the Senate commend the dedicated professionals

and volunteers who contribute to the success of treatment courts

in Pennsylvania and encourage continued support for these vital

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