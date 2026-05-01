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Senate Bill 1317 Printer's Number 1672

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1672

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1317

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, COMITTA, FONTANA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD,

COSTA, VOGEL, STEFANO, FARRY AND DUSH, MAY 1, 2026

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 1, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 23, 2010 (P.L.1083, No.108),

entitled "An act establishing a recycling program for certain

covered devices; imposing duties on manufacturers and

retailers of certain covered devices; providing for the

powers and duties of the Department of Environmental

Protection and for enforcement; establishing the Electronic

Materials Recycling Account in the General Fund; and

prescribing penalties," in preliminary provisions, further

providing for definitions; in duties of manufacturers and

retailers, further providing for sales prohibition, for

registration and for manufacturer plan and reporting; and, in

administration, further providing for duties of department,

for annual report and for enforcement.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "computer," "consumer,"

"covered device," "manufacturer," "market share" and "obligated

share" in section 102 of the act of November 23, 2010 (P.L.1083,

No.108), known as the Covered Device Recycling Act, are amended

and the section is amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

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Senate Bill 1317 Printer's Number 1672

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