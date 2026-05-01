Senate Bill 1317 Printer's Number 1672
PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1672
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1317
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, COMITTA, FONTANA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD,
COSTA, VOGEL, STEFANO, FARRY AND DUSH, MAY 1, 2026
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 1, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 23, 2010 (P.L.1083, No.108),
entitled "An act establishing a recycling program for certain
covered devices; imposing duties on manufacturers and
retailers of certain covered devices; providing for the
powers and duties of the Department of Environmental
Protection and for enforcement; establishing the Electronic
Materials Recycling Account in the General Fund; and
prescribing penalties," in preliminary provisions, further
providing for definitions; in duties of manufacturers and
retailers, further providing for sales prohibition, for
registration and for manufacturer plan and reporting; and, in
administration, further providing for duties of department,
for annual report and for enforcement.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "computer," "consumer,"
"covered device," "manufacturer," "market share" and "obligated
share" in section 102 of the act of November 23, 2010 (P.L.1083,
No.108), known as the Covered Device Recycling Act, are amended
and the section is amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
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