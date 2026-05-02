Early Voting - 2026 General Election

Early Voting: May 15, 2026 | 8 AM – 5 PM (Headquarters & Elderly Center – Lawton) All Comanche Nation members 18+ on Election Day are encouraged to vote. For questions, contact the Election Board at 580-360-5187.

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