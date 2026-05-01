Application deadline extended to May 15 for FY27 OED grants





The County Office of Economic Development (OED) is extending the application deadline to 5 p.m. May 15, 2026, for its Fiscal Year 2027 Grant Program that supports projects, programs and events that create a positive, sustainable economic impact across Maui County.

Nonprofit and for-profit organizations are invited to apply for OED grants, which aim to strengthen and diversify the local economy by supporting local businesses and uplifting the community.

Applications must be submitted through https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit.

Because the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) website has been under maintenance in recent weeks, applications may be submitted without the required DCCA documentation at this time. However, applicants that are conditionally awarded grants will be required to provide all DCCA documentation prior to receiving any County funding. This measure is intended to ensure continuity of the application process if DCCA system maintenance continues.

All other application requirements remain unchanged. Applicants are encouraged to submit applications as early as possible.

For questions or assistance, contact OED at (808) 270-7710 or [email protected].

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