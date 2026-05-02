Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,819 in the last 365 days.

New County Small Grants Program opens for applications


Online information workshop set for May 14

An online information workshop will be held Thursday,  May 14, 2026, for potential applicants for the County of Maui’s new Small Grants Program, which opened today, May 1, to offer community-level funding to nonprofit organizations and community groups for projects and activities serving Maui County. 

Grants of up to $30,000 will be awarded through the program, with typically one award per organization per fiscal year. Matching funds are not required; however, leveraged funding and partnerships are encouraged.

Applications, eligibility requirements and program guidelines are available at https://tinyurl.com/Maui-County-Small-Grants. Applications are due by June 15, 2026.

The online information workshop will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2026. To register, email [email protected]

Eligible projects and activities under the Small Grants Program include:

  • Cultural programs and events
  • Community-based initiatives
  • Small business support activities
  • Environmental stewardship efforts
  • Youth and workforce development activities

For additional information, call (808) 270-7855 and ask for extension 7736 or 7766.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New County Small Grants Program opens for applications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.