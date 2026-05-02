New County Small Grants Program opens for applications
Online information workshop set for May 14
An online information workshop will be held Thursday, May 14, 2026, for potential applicants for the County of Maui’s new Small Grants Program, which opened today, May 1, to offer community-level funding to nonprofit organizations and community groups for projects and activities serving Maui County.
Grants of up to $30,000 will be awarded through the program, with typically one award per organization per fiscal year. Matching funds are not required; however, leveraged funding and partnerships are encouraged.
Applications, eligibility requirements and program guidelines are available at https://tinyurl.com/Maui-County-Small-Grants. Applications are due by June 15, 2026.
The online information workshop will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2026. To register, email [email protected].
Eligible projects and activities under the Small Grants Program include:
- Cultural programs and events
- Community-based initiatives
- Small business support activities
- Environmental stewardship efforts
- Youth and workforce development activities
For additional information, call (808) 270-7855 and ask for extension 7736 or 7766.
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