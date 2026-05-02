VC-25B Bridge program completes flight testing, prepares for summer rollout

The Air Force’s VC-25B Bridge aircraft has officially completed modification and flight testing and is being painted. The aircraft is on schedule to roll out in a new red, white and blue livery this summer.

The Bridge program represents a fundamental shift in how the Air Force delivers critical capabilities. By utilizing a construct similar to the direct reporting portfolio manager, authorities were aligned with appropriate operational control, enabling the enterprise to deliver results with exceptional operational urgency.

"This program epitomizes what is possible when clear accountability is placed on one individual, and the entire enterprise of stakeholders aligns behind a single mission outcome … deliver a bridge capability as soon as possible to relieve pressure on the aging VC-25A fleet," said Gen. Dale White, Department of War direct reporting portfolio manager for Critical Major Weapon Systems.

The Road to a Bridge

With the Boeing VC-25B deliveries delayed past its initial 2024 target and VC-25A heavy maintenance cycles extending, an interim capability became an absolute imperative.

In February 2025, a dedicated task force launched a "full-court press" on the VC-25B Bridge program while simultaneously working to accelerate Boeing’s long-term VC-25B production.

Recognizing that requirements instability is a leading cause of program delays, a dedicated team of inter-governmental professionals meticulously established baseline requirements for both programs. They maintained a laser focus on the core capabilities required to safely and securely support the President of the United States.

This disciplined approach not only forged a galvanized relationship between all key stakeholders and agencies but also helped accelerate the estimated delivery of Boeing’s VC-25Bs by a full year from the updated schedule, now expected in 2028.

"Our commitment to providing the President with a secure, resilient and reliable airborne command post is unwavering," said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach. “The VC-25B Bridge program is a testament to the Air Force's ability to innovate and rapidly evolve to ensure the continuity of our government under any conditions."

Unprecedented Partnerships and Technological Benchmarks

To meet the VC-25B Bridge accelerated timeline, the Air Force leveraged unique industry partnerships and a creative acquisition strategy, utilizing multiple 747-8 airframes from around the globe to support both the final aircraft and the training pipeline.

In December 2024, the Air Force began assessing the 747-8i market to identify VIP configured aircraft suitable for use as a bridge capability. The Department of War ultimately accepted a head of state configured Boeing 747-8i from Qatar to serve as a bridge until the VC-25B is delivered. L3Harris, known for its executive communications systems and services, was selected to undertake a complex modification of the bridge aircraft. L3Harris not only delivers secure, reliable and resilient communications for VC-25A and the executive airlift fleet but has extensive experience with self-protection and customization of VIP aircraft. The accelerated timeline was further made possible by a mission-focused partnership with Boeing, who provided the necessary engineering data to support the required structural modifications.

Additionally, elite specialists from multiple government agencies developed advanced protocols to detect and-if necessary-neutralize potential technical hazards on previously owned aircraft. Their rigorous approach on the Bridge aircraft has literally "written the book" and set the benchmark for integrating used airframes into the secure military inventory.

Accelerating the Entire Enterprise

The VC-25B Bridge program has catapulted the operational readiness of the Air Force and the White House enterprise years ahead of the anticipated schedule.

To prepare for the aircraft's delivery, the Air Force constructed an at-scale mockup of the interior, complete with virtual reality views, to enable early commissioning activities for White House staff.

“By intentionally integrating the 747-8i platform now, we are doing more than bridging a gap; we are executing a strategic stand-up of a high-consequence fleet," stated Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink. "This platform provides the Air Force with invaluable lead time to mature our training pipelines, synchronize our supply chains and solidify sustainment frameworks. We are building the ecosystem necessary to ensure this fleet remains mission-ready for the next 30 to 40 years."

Ultimately, the Bridge aircraft fulfills a critical short-term requirement, guaranteeing the Air Force continues to execute its no-fail mission for the commander in chief while laying a rock-solid foundation for the future.

"This collective team did what many said couldn’t be done, and they did it with the safety, security, and gravity of the mission at the forefront of everything they did,” White said.