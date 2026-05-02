E22 Your Nation in Action Understanding...

New episode is live!

Go beyond the surface and get a real look at how the Comanche Nation operates day-to-day. In this episode, we sit down with Tribal Administrator Lisa Dawsey to break down leadership, decision-making, accountability, and what it truly means to serve our people. From how programs are run to how leaders work together, this is a conversation every tribal member should hear.

Tune in, stay informed, and see your Nation in action.