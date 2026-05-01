Weekly Traffic Update: May 1, 2026

Hill Song Cir. to close at Hunters Hill Dr. for street maintenance work

Beginning Monday, May 4, City contractors will close Hill Song Cir. at Hunters Hill Dr. to begin work as part of the City’s annual street maintenance program.

The City anticipates this closure to end the week of May 18, pending weather or other delays.

Traffic Safety Moment | Celebrate Bike Month This May

May 1 is the official start of Bike Month!

This month is a great opportunity to celebrate all things bike and remember the variety of people that we share the roads with every day. Lawrence has a variety of bicycle infrastructure including shared use paths, bike lanes, and a bicycle boulevard.

For bicyclists riding in traffic, it is important to follow all rules of the road. Cars must give at least three feet of space when passing a cyclist. This means that sometimes it is safest for cyclists to “take the lane” by riding down to middle of the lane to avoid cars trying to squeeze by too closely. This is most common where lanes are narrow, there is curbside parking, or when approaching an intersection. When the road widens again cyclists should move towards the right side of the road so faster traffic can pass safely.

For more information on taking the lane, check out this video from the League of American Bicyclists: bikeleague.org/videos/why-are-bicyclists-in-the-middle-of-the-road

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov