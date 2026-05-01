Golden Gate Changes Command Aboard Historic USS Hornet

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Cmdr. Stephen B. Szalai relieved Cmdr. Michael “BC” Molloy as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate during a change of command ceremony held at the USS Hornet – Sea, Air, and Space Museum in Alameda, California on April 30, 2026.

The ceremony took place aboard the historic aircraft carrier museum, which served as a reminder of the naval heritage the command’s recruiters represent. The event marked the formal transition of leadership for the recruiting district responsible for a significant portion of Northern and Central California.

During the ceremony, Molloy reflected on his time as the commanding officer and the challenges of recruiting in the area.

“I’m incredibly proud of the accomplishments of this team over the past three years,” said Molloy. “I believe that’s a direct reflection of the professionalism and commitment of every sailor here. Every day our collective effort has been driving from a place where high performance is not just the goal, it’s the expectation.”

Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth, commander, Navy Recruiting Command Region West, and presiding officer for the ceremony, highlighted NTAG Golden Gate’s role in ensuring the Navy remains manned and ready.

“You didn’t just meet the needs of this command, you surpassed them,” said Edgeworth on Molloy’s performance. “You delivered exactly what was required and delivered more.”

Following his comments, the two officers read their official orders, and Szalai, who had been the executive officer (XO), assumed command. In his first address to the NTAG as the commanding officer, he spoke about his vision and drive to win.

“I’ve enjoyed the last 18 months as XO and I look forward to the next 18 months, tackling the challenges with you and continuing the legacy of golden great,” said Szalai. “My vision is to be the nation’s premier recruiting team, building on our established winning culture of teamwork, effort, adaptability, and mission success. Each one of you is critical to that success.”

NTAG Golden Gate leads 41 recruiting facilities from Chico to Porterville, including the iconic city of San Francisco, in identifying driven, high-caliber men and women to become the next generation of Sailors for America’s Navy.

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