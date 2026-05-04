Matrix Networks Deepens Cato Networks Partnership with Pooled Bandwidth Designation

Matrix Networks deepens its partnership with Cato Networks as part of Cato’s exclusive Pooled Bandwidth Partnership, bringing customers more flexible bandwidth, integrated security, and zero-trust access across distributed networks.

Recognition of deployment expertise positions Matrix as the premier managed Cato provider for mid-market organizations

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Networks today announced an expansion of its partnership with Cato Networks, the network security platform for the AI era. As part of this expanded relationship, Cato has granted Matrix access to the Cato Pooled Bandwidth Partnership, a dedicated capacity model reserved for partners with demonstrated depth in designing, deploying, and operating Cato environments.The designation reflects years of hands-on work. Matrix Networks has built a broad and independently managed Cato deployment portfolio, serving clients across the United States and in international locations. That body of work, spanning hundreds of unique environments, is what prompted Cato to formalize a deeper engagement model. The Pooled Bandwidth Partnership gives Matrix direct control over a dedicated reserve of bandwidth, integrated threat prevention, and zero-trust network access licensing, resources it can deploy dynamically across its client base without the procurement delays that typically slow SASE adoption. This model also creates a foundation for delivering AI-enhanced security as a built-in capability rather than an added layer, simplifying adoption for mid-market organizations."We have been building Cato environments since the early days of the platform," said Jeremy Ness, Chief Technology Officer at Matrix Networks. "Every deployment teaches you something. Over hundreds of engagements, that compounds into a design and operational playbook that is hard to replicate. This program gives us the ability to pair that knowledge with dedicated resources, so we can move faster for clients and deliver more consistent outcomes from day one."Matrix supports clients through a flexible operating model. Environments can be fully managed, co-managed, or client-managed depending on the organization's internal capabilities and preferences. For clients who want full coverage, Matrix delivers this through its Managed Connectivity as a Service (MCaaS) offering, a lifecycle-based approach to network and SASE operations that includes 24/7 monitoring, policy design, configuration, circuit procurement, carrier management, and ongoing optimization."Matrix Networks has earned this through execution, not volume commitments," said Karl Soderlund, Global Channel Chief at Cato Networks. "Their ability to operationalize the Cato platform at scale sets them apart. As we continue to evolve how the platform is delivered, partners like Matrix play an important role in helping customers reduce deployment friction, respond more quickly to change, and achieve more consistent outcomes across their environments."The partnership is now active, with Matrix onboarding both new and existing clients into the model and building on this foundation to deliver more scalable, responsive, and consistent network and security outcomes across its managed environments.About Matrix Networks Matrix Networks is a boutique managed services and networking company headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with clients across the United States and international locations. Specializing in SASE, SD-WAN, Managed Network Services, and Enterprise Communications, Matrix Networks delivers and supports modern network and communications environments with an experienced nationwide team. The company manages one of the largest independently operated Cato deployment portfolios in the country. For more information, visit www.mtrx.com , email info@mtrx.com, or call 503-654-3000.

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