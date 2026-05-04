Amperage Capital Expands Into Energy Storage, Advancing Distributed Infrastructure Strategy

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amperage Capital, a clean technology investment firm focused on energy generation, storage, and distribution, today announced the expansion of its platform into energy storage. This marks a significant step in the firm’s strategy to transform energy from a fixed expense into a managed, revenue-generating asset.Building on its momentum in electric vehicle infrastructure, Amperage is now deploying battery storage systems across commercial and industrial (C&I) sites to improve energy reliability, reduce costs, and unlock new sources of value for site hosts and investors.“Energy storage is a natural evolution of our platform and a powerful next step in how we invest in infrastructure,” said Kelsey Holshouser, Co-Founder and COO of Amperage Capital. “We see storage transforming energy from a fixed operating expense into a flexible, revenue-generating asset that can improve resilience, lower costs and create long-term value.”The company’s energy storage investments are designed to:- Reduce exposure to demand charges and time-of-use pricing- Increase site-level resilience and operational continuity- Enable participation in energy markets and grid services- Enhance the performance and economics of EV charging infrastructureAmperage’s approach complements existing grid infrastructure by helping balance demand, improve reliability, and unlock new value at the site level. By integrating storage alongside EV charging and distributed generation, the firm is creating a unified energy platform that delivers both financial returns and operational efficiency.The expansion comes as demand for flexible, distributed energy solutions continues to accelerate. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association , the commercial and industrial energy storage market is expanding rapidly, with C&I storage capacity growing by 42% in 2025, and a new IDTechEx report states that the C&I battery storage market is projected to reach $21 billion in value by 2036. Amperage is actively deploying capital into storage assets and expects to scale rapidly across its existing portfolio and new markets.“Customers increasingly want more than lower power bills, they want control, reliability and participation in emerging energy markets,” Holshouser added. “Amperage’s platform is designed to help site hosts capture those benefits while creating scalable investment opportunities around distributed energy assets.”Amperage Capital will continue to partner with site hosts, utilities, and institutional investors to deploy infrastructure that meets the evolving demands of the modern energy system.To learn more about Amperage Capital’s new storage investments platform please visit www.amperagecapital.com About Amperage CapitalAmperage Capital is an investment firm focused on energy generation, storage, and distribution. The firm originates, develops, and manages infrastructure assets that deliver long-term value to investors while modernizing the built environment.

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