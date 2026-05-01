ZeroMS Applies Real-Time Machine Learning to Order Execution, Redefining Broker Infrastructure

Real-time trader scoring in ZeroMS, enabling dynamic order routing based on behavioural risk profiles Machine learning integrated into execution, classifying trader behaviour and adapting routing decisions instantly Live execution environment in ZeroMS showing behaviour-driven routing across multiple liquidity providers AI-powered execution intelligence identifying toxic flow and optimising routing in real time

ZeroMS applies real-time machine learning to order execution, enabling brokers to detect behaviour and adapt routing decisions instantly.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroMS, the multi-location FIX 4.4 execution bridge developed by Equidity, applies real-time machine learning directly within the order execution path, enabling brokers to classify trading behaviour and adapt routing decisions at the moment of order entry.The platform represents a structural shift in execution infrastructure. Instead of relying on post-trade analysis and manual intervention, ZeroMS embeds intelligence into the execution layer itself, allowing the system to respond to scalping, arbitrage, high-frequency activity, and other trading patterns in real time.Further information is available at and https://equidity.com/zeroms A Market Defined by Legacy ConstraintsThe FIX bridge layer sits at the centre of broker infrastructure, controlling how client orders are routed, how liquidity is accessed, and how execution risk is managed. Despite its importance, the technology underpinning this layer has remained largely unchanged for over a decade.Most existing bridge solutions operate within a framework defined by:* static routing rules configured through text files* limited real-time visibility into execution quality* delayed reporting cycles for critical metrics* manual workflows for updating execution strategies* infrastructure tied to single data centre deploymentsThese limitations create a disconnect between market conditions and execution decisions.In practice, brokers often identify execution issues only after they have occurred. Slippage, rejection rates, latency spikes, and toxic flow patterns are typically analysed retrospectively, leaving limited opportunity to prevent their impact.Machine Learning Embedded in ExecutionZeroMS introduces a different approach by embedding machine learning directly within the execution pipeline.Every interaction within the system — including orders, fills, cancellations, session behaviour, and market conditions — is continuously evaluated. Based on this data, each trading account is assigned dynamic behavioural scores:* Risk* Toxicity* Scalping behaviour* Arbitrage characteristics* High-frequency activityThese scores are recalculated continuously and used directly within execution decisions.At the moment of order entry, behavioural data is evaluated and used to determine routing outcomes in microseconds.From Reactive Operations to Continuous AdaptationTraditional execution environments rely on delayed analysis and manual decision-making. Classification of trading behaviour often occurs after financial impact has already been realised.ZeroMS replaces this approach with continuous evaluation and automated enforcement.With real-time behavioural scoring:* anomalies are detected within minutes rather than days* routing decisions adapt instantly* classification remains dynamic* execution strategies evolve continuouslyThis allows brokers to move from reactive oversight to proactive execution control.Competitive Landscape: A Structural DifferenceThe global FIX bridge market has historically been led by a small number of established providers, including PrimeXM, oneZero, Centroid, and FXCubic.These platforms have played a significant role in standardising liquidity aggregation and FIX connectivity across the industry. However, their core architecture reflects an earlier generation of trading infrastructure.Across most implementations, several characteristics remain consistent:* routing logic is configured through static rule sets* behavioural analysis is separated from execution* configuration changes require manual processes or vendor involvement* reporting is often delayed rather than real time* infrastructure is tied to specific data centre deploymentsWhile these systems provide stable connectivity, they do not incorporate behavioural intelligence directly into execution decisions.ZeroMS introduces a structural distinction.Rather than treating analytics, routing, and monitoring as separate layers, the platform integrates them into a unified execution environment. Behavioural scoring, routing logic, and real-time analytics operate as a single system, allowing execution to adapt continuously.This integration represents a departure from the modular, configuration-driven approach that has defined the market.Case Scenario: Managing Toxic Flow in Real TimeConsider a broker operating a multi-liquidity environment with a mix of retail clients and latency-sensitive traders.Traditional SetupIn a conventional bridge environment:1. A group of traders begins exploiting latency differences during high-impact news events2. Orders are routed to external liquidity providers under standard execution rules3. The broker experiences increased slippage costs and adverse fills4. After several days, analysts identify abnormal performance patterns5. A subset of accounts is flagged and moved to a different execution profile6. By this point, the financial impact has already occurredThe process is inherently reactive.ZeroMS Execution ModelWithin ZeroMS:1. The same traders begin exhibiting latency-sensitive behaviour2. The system detects changes in execution timing, trade frequency, and win patterns in real time3. Behavioural scores increase dynamically as patterns emerge4. Routing logic automatically adjusts based on predefined policies5. Orders from these accounts are redirected instantly to alternative execution pathsThe response occurs at the moment of behaviour change, not after analysis.Operational ImpactThis difference produces measurable outcomes:* reduced exposure to adverse flow* elimination of manual classification delays* consistent application of execution policies* improved stability in liquidity relationshipsThe system does not rely on identifying specific accounts. Instead, it responds to behaviour itself.Managing Behavioural DriftTrader behaviour evolves over time.Accounts that initially appear low-risk may later adopt opportunistic strategies. Conversely, aggressive traders may stabilise under different market conditions.Static classification systems struggle to track these transitions.ZeroMS continuously re-evaluates each account, ensuring that routing decisions remain aligned with current behaviour.This reduces both under-filtering and over-filtering, enabling brokers to maintain precision in execution control.Visual Execution and Instant ConfigurationZeroMS replaces configuration-driven workflows with a visual execution environment.Operators can design routing logic through a web-based interface, including:* A-Book, B-Book, and hybrid strategies* multi-liquidity provider aggregation* conditional routing rules based on behaviour, symbol, or volume* latency-aware execution pathsAll changes are applied instantly without system restarts.This reduces operational friction and enables immediate response to market conditions.Real-Time Visibility Across the Execution StackThe platform provides full transparency across all operational layers, with live streaming of:* order flow and execution latency* liquidity provider performance and fill rates* slippage and rejection analysis* exposure and position monitoring* FIX session activity and logsThis removes reliance on delayed reporting and allows issues to be addressed as they occur.AI Copilot for Operational IntelligenceZeroMS includes an embedded AI assistant, Copilot, designed to provide contextual understanding of trading activity.Copilot enables operators to:* analyse order-level execution outcomes* identify underperforming liquidity providers* assess client-level trading behaviour* evaluate real-time exposureThe system retrieves and processes live data, delivering structured insights within seconds.Copilot operates as a read-only system, ensuring that operational control remains with the broker.Multi-Location Infrastructure Without Lock-InZeroMS supports deployment across major financial data centres, including LD4, FRA, NY4, and SG1.Unlike traditional systems restricted to a single location, the platform enables seamless deployment and migration across regions.This allows brokers to optimise execution geographically while maintaining operational continuity.A New Category of Execution InfrastructureBy combining real-time machine learning, behavioural scoring, visual execution control, and AI-driven operational insight, ZeroMS represents a new category of execution infrastructure.There is currently no bridge or execution engine in the forex market that integrates behavioural intelligence directly into execution while providing full real-time visibility within a single platform.The result is a system where execution decisions are continuously informed, automatically applied, and fully observable.About ZeroMSZeroMS is a multi-location FIX 4.4 bridge and aggregation platform designed to provide brokers with full control over execution, liquidity routing, and trading intelligence. Learn more at and https://equidity.com/zeroms About EquidityEquidity is a financial technology company specialising in execution infrastructure for brokers and liquidity providers, focusing on low-latency routing, liquidity connectivity, and trading operations.

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