AMLC executes hybrid drill to strengthen MEDLOG readiness

By Maj. Antonio Acevedo-Guzman, Army Medical Logistics Command

FORT DETRICK, Md. – As the Army undergoes its most significant shift in decades, U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, or AMLC, is using tabletop exercises and rehearsal of concept drills to ensure medical logistics operations remain seamless across the force.

A rehearsal of concept drill – commonly known as a ROC drill – held at Fort Detrick in February served as a tool to help staff navigate process changes associated with reorganization, including the integration of functions and staff from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, or USAMMA, an AMLC direct reporting unit that will be discontinued in July.

The drill also focused on the transfer of USAMMA’s Distribution Operations Center to the Defense Health Agency, as well as the movement of Integrated Logistics Support Center functions to U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, or CECOM, which is AMLC’s higher headquarters.

“This wasn’t just a rehearsal – it was a chance to come together as one team and make sense of the changes happening around us,” AMLC Commander Col. Deon Maxwell said. “Our people showed once again that they can adapt, collaborate and stay focused on what matters most: supporting the Warfighter.”

Originally planned as a traditional tabletop exercise, or TTX, the event evolved when Lt. Col. Reuben Doornink, USAMMA deputy commander, proposed a hybrid ROC drill approach to give staff a more visual, sequential way to walk through processes. This approach allowed participants to talk through scenarios, map out actions and identify friction points in real time.

“The ROC drill gave us a shared picture of how our processes connect,” Doornink said. “When you can see the entire operation laid out in front of you, it becomes easier to understand where challenges might emerge – and how we can solve them together.”

The exercise included “vignettes” – or real-world scenarios staff face regularly, such as personnel accountability or short notice taskings – to push sections to think critically, communicate clearly and coordinate across organizational boundaries.

Participants noted the event helped them understand not only their own responsibilities, but also how their actions affect others. One person noted that it was “eye opening” to see how many sections touch a single process, reinforcing to participants that no one single section operates in a vacuum.

While the drill highlighted strong teamwork and engagement, it also identified growth areas, such as the need to refine standard operating procedures and expand participation to include additional partners, such as CECOM.

As AMLC continues its transformation, leadership recommended conducting a dedicated drill focused on command relationships with CECOM, DHA and the wider Army enterprise.

“AMLC remains committed to building a stronger, more agile enterprise,” Maxwell said. “One that is ready to support the warfighter today and prepared for the demands of tomorrow.”