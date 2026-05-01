Topcone Inc. Delivers Integrated Warehouse and Dispatch Management System for Warehousing Replacing Manual Operations

Logistics and Warehousing Software

A warehousing & distribution firm eliminates paper-based dispatch operations after Topcone builds an integrated real-time warehouse & dispatch management system

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topcone Inc., a Los Angeles-based custom software development company, has completed the design and deployment of an integrated warehouse and dispatch management system for a Southern California warehousing and distribution company, replacing a paper-based operational process that had become a significant constraint on the business's capacity to scale.

The company had been managing its warehouse operations and dispatch scheduling through a combination of manual paper records, spreadsheets, and verbal coordination between departments. As the volume of orders grew, the limitations of this approach became increasingly apparent: dispatches were delayed, inventory accuracy was difficult to maintain, and management had no real-time view of what was moving through the facility at any given time.

Topcone was engaged to design and build an integrated system that would replace the paper-based process with a single digital platform covering inbound receiving, inventory management, order picking, dispatch scheduling, and delivery tracking — all connected in real time.

"Their team was running on clipboards and phone calls. It worked when the volume was lower, but the business had grown past what a manual system could reliably support," said Ramesh Ramchandani, Founder of Topcone Inc. "What they needed wasn't a generic WMS — they needed a system built around how their specific facility and dispatch process actually operated."

The deployed system gives warehouse staff, dispatch coordinators, and management a unified view of operations in real time. Inbound and outbound workflows are tracked digitally from receipt to delivery, and dispatch scheduling is managed through a purpose-built interface that reflects the company's specific routing and prioritization rules. Management now has live visibility into throughput, inventory levels, and dispatch status without relying on manual reports.

The engagement reflects Topcone's focus on replacing manual and paper-based operational processes in distribution and logistics environments — a segment the firm identifies as significantly underserved by generic off-the-shelf warehouse management software, which frequently requires businesses to adapt their operations to fit the software rather than the reverse.

About Topcone Inc.

Topcone Inc. is a Los Angeles-based custom software development company that helps $5M+ businesses replace operational systems that no longer fit how they work. The firm specializes in rebuilding ERP systems, internal platforms, and workflow-critical applications across industries, including logistics, manufacturing, education, telecom, oilfield services, printing, and professional services. Topcone also develops and maintains its own SaaS products, including Allrentalz (rental management), Beacyn (employee time and location tracking), and Scan-N-Order (mobile ordering and payments).

For more information visit www.topcone.com or contact info@topcone.com.

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