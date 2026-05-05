Topcone Inc. Launches Three Proprietary SaaS Platforms: Rental Management, Employee Tracking, and Mobile Ordering

Three SaaS Apps Launched

Topcone Inc. announces three proprietary SaaS platforms: rental management, employee tracking, & mobile ordering, expanding client work into product ownership.

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topcone Inc., a Los Angeles-based custom software development company, has announced the availability of three proprietary SaaS platforms developed and maintained by the firm alongside its client project work: Allrentalz, a rental property and asset management platform; Beacyn, an employee time and location tracking application; and Scan-N-Order, a mobile ordering and payment platform for food service and retail environments.

The three products represent Topcone's expansion from pure custom development services into SaaS product ownership — a move the firm describes as a natural extension of the operational systems expertise it has developed across 15 years of client engagements in industries including logistics, manufacturing, printing, education, telecom, and oilfield services.

Allrentalz (allrentalz.com) is a purpose-built rental management platform designed for property managers, equipment rental businesses, and asset-based operations. The platform provides listing management, lead capture, tenant or renter communication, payment processing, and reporting in a single integrated system.

Beacyn (beacyn.com) is a mobile-first employee time and location tracking application built for businesses with distributed or field-based workforces. The platform provides real-time location visibility, time and attendance tracking, job assignment management, and reporting for operations managers managing staff across multiple sites or service areas.

Scan-N-Order is a mobile ordering and payment platform designed for food service, hospitality, and retail environments. The platform enables customers to browse, order, and pay from their mobile device, with real-time order management for staff and full reporting for business owners.

"Building our own products has made us significantly better at building for our clients," said Ramesh Ramchandani, Founder of Topcone Inc. "When you own a product — when you're responsible for its adoption, its support, and its evolution — you think about software differently. That perspective shows up in every client engagement we take on."

Topcone describes the SaaS portfolio as complementary to its core custom development practice rather than a replacement for it. The firm continues to take on custom ERP, operational platform, and workflow application engagements for $5M+ businesses across its target industries, while using the SaaS products as proof points for its end-to-end product development capability.

About Topcone Inc.

Topcone Inc. is a Los Angeles-based custom software development company that helps $5M+ businesses replace operational systems that no longer fit how they work. The firm specializes in rebuilding ERP systems, internal platforms, and workflow-critical applications across industries, including logistics, manufacturing, education, telecom, oilfield services, printing, and professional services. Topcone also develops and maintains its own SaaS products, including Allrentalz (rental management), Beacyn (employee time and location tracking), and Scan-N-Order (mobile ordering and payments).

For more information, visit www.topcone.com or contact info@topcone.com.

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