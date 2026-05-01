Founder Geralynn Madonna Launches New Platform Exploring Identity and Recognition

New website reflects emerging framework behind upcoming book on recognition, confidence, and behavior

You are not who you think you are. You are who you recognize” — Geralynn Madonna

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geralynn Madonna, founder of the New York-based brand Madonna & Co., has launched a new website, geralynnmadonna.com, introducing a platform centered on the connection between self-perception, identity, and behavior.

The platform reflects a broader body of work developed by Madonna, whose forthcoming book, The Mind in the Mirror: Why the Version You See Is the Version You Become, examines how identity is not only formed internally, but confirmed in real time through recognition.

“Most people try to change through effort,” Madonna said. “But in everyday moments such as catching your reflection, seeing a photo, or noticing how others respond, the brain is constantly asking a simple question: Is this me? When the answer is yes, behavior aligns. When it is not, hesitation follows.”

Drawing on years of real-world observation across retail and wholesale environments, the website translates these ideas into a practical and visual experience. It shows how small shifts in self-presentation can influence not only how others perceive us, but how we experience ourselves in real time.

The launch comes at a moment when identity is increasingly shaped through constant visual feedback, from mirrors to digital self-view and social media. As individuals are exposed to more frequent and immediate reflections of themselves, the question of recognition has become more central to confidence, decision-making, and behavior.

The platform enters a growing conversation around psychology, behavior, and modern self-perception, offering a new lens on how identity is formed and reinforced in real time.

In addition to leading Madonna & Co., Madonna teaches business and leadership at the university level and is completing a master’s degree in psychology, further deepening her focus on identity and behavior.

About

Geralynn Madonna is a founder, researcher, and author focused on the intersection of identity, perception, and behavior. She is the founder of Madonna & Co., a New York based brand operating across retail, wholesale, and direct to consumer channels, where she has spent years observing how self presentation influences confidence and decision making in real world environments. She holds an MBA, teaches business and leadership at the university level, and is completing a master’s degree in psychology. Her forthcoming book, The Mind in the Mirror: Why the Version You See Is the Version You Become, introduces the Identity Mirror Framework.

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