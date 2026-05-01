Consumer Alert: Don’t Fall for Employment Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, May 1, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

Download the full video here.

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians of an increase in employment scams. Criminals are impersonating recruiters, conducting fraudulent interviews, and targeting job seekers to steal their money or personal information.

“Job seekers deserve to find work without being targeted by scammers who exploit their trust,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “If a job offer seems too good to be true or a recruiter is pressuring you to act fast, take the time to do your research before moving forward.”

These scams often start with fake job postings on well-known job websites or with unexpected messages by phone, text, email, or social media. Scammers may offer high-paying jobs that require little experience or promise work-from-home opportunities to get people interested. Victims are then taken through what appears to be a real hiring process, including interviews, paperwork, and offer letters. Once the scammer gains trust, they ask for personal or financial information like Social Security numbers and bank account details or tell victims to send money for things like “training,” “equipment,” or “background checks.”

Follow these steps to protect yourself during the job search.

Do not share personal or financial information during the early stages of a job offer.

Be cautious of unsolicited job offers or messages that promise high pay for little experience or require you to work from home.

Never send money for “training,” “equipment,” or “background checks” as part of a job application process.

Verify the employer by researching the company online and contacting them directly using official contact information.

If you have encountered this type of scam, file a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Justice Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/complaint or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

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