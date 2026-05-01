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2026 General Election Polling Sites

KNOW YOUR POLLS!

  • Early voting is Friday, May 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with two Lawton locations to choose from.
  • Election Day, Saturday, May 16, polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. across multiple sites, including Lawton, OKC, Apache, Anadarko, Cache, and Walters.

*Comanche Nation Transit will be offering free rides to the polling sites!

Take a moment to plan ahead, find your polling site, and show up.

 

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2026 General Election Polling Sites

Distribution channels: Religion


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