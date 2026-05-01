2026 General Election Polling Sites

KNOW YOUR POLLS! Early voting is Friday, May 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with two Lawton locations to choose from.

Election Day, Saturday, May 16, polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. across multiple sites, including Lawton, OKC, Apache, Anadarko, Cache, and Walters. *Comanche Nation Transit will be offering free rides to the polling sites! Take a moment to plan ahead, find your polling site, and show up.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.