C10 Labs and Pegasystems launch Applied AI Accelerator in Cambridge for Summer 2026

New applied AI program is open to startups looking for engineering, GTM, and fundraising support. Breakout teams eligible for up to $300k investment.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C10 Labs, in collaboration with Launchpad.io and Pega Ventures, is launching an 8-week Applied AI cohort in Cambridge for technical and non-technical founders and early-stage teams building the next generation of Vertical AI companies addressing process-intensive B2B workflows.Select teams demonstrating exceptional progress may be considered for up to $300,000 in investment on standard SAFE terms, subject to Investment Committee approval.The program runs June 18 – August 13, 2026 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Applications can be found here The program will bring together technical and non-technical founders to develop Vertical AI companies focused on solving complex, process-intensive B2B challenges across industries including healthcare, life sciences, financial services, enterprise software, and more.The program combines Pega’s leadership in enterprise workflow automation, AI, and scalable deployments with C10 Labs’ hands-on venture studio approach—embedding experienced operators and AI engineers directly with founding teams.A New Model for Applied AI Venture BuildingUnlike traditional accelerators, the program is designed to prioritize real-world deployment and enterprise adoption over theoretical experimentation. Participating teams will receive:- Investment from C10 & Pega Ventures of up to $300k- Direct access to the Launchpad platform and technical teams- A dedicated C10 AI engineer + operator embedded with your team- Mentorship from experienced founders, investors, and domain experts- Warm intros into the C10 network and Pega enterprise customer base for design partnerships and pilotsThe program is software-agnostic, supporting companies building agentic AI workflows that combine machine learning with deterministic processes—ensuring solutions are predictable, auditable, and scalable.The accelerator is seeking early-stage teams—from concept through early traction—building solutions that transform legacy workflows across key sectors, including:- Enterprise Operations: IT service management, compliance, supply chain- Fintech/InsurTech: underwriting, collections- Healthcare/Life Sciences: clinical workflows, regulatory compliance, drug development- Government/Public Sector: case management, permitting, citizen servicesThese solutions would emphasize measurable outputs such as claims processed, audits completed, tickets resolved, and workflows automated, aligning directly with enterprise ROI.Building the Future of Enterprise AIThe opportunity for startups building outcome-based enterprise solutions is proven. Quavo, a cloud-based platform that automates fraud and dispute management for financial institutions, recently secured a $300 million growth investment from Spectrum Equity. Founded in 2016, Quavo has grown revenues 60% annually since 2022 and today automates over 12.5 million consumer disputes per year for banks, credit unions, and fintechs. Pegasystems has been a strategic investor and technology partner to Quavo since the company's founding and remains a significant shareholder. Quavo's trajectory — from startup to category leader with outcome-based pricing — illustrates exactly the kind of AI-powered, workflow-driven company this accelerator is designed to help build.“What excites us about this collaboration with C10 Labs is the opportunity to help founders tackle one of the hardest challenges in building enterprise software products: the operational complexity of delivering outcomes at scale,” said Jason Masciarelli, VP of Launchpad.io Go-To-Market and Pega Ventures. “The next generation of AI companies won’t win by simply building enterprise apps faster. They’ll win by delivering measurable results their customers can’t get anywhere else. That’s what Launchpad was built for, and C10’s hands-on approach with founding teams is the perfect complement to make that real from day one.”“AI has dramatically accelerated the ability to generate ideas—but the real bottleneck now is execution inside complex enterprise workflows. This program is focused on helping founders build systems that don’t just think, but reliably deliver outcomes at scale.” –- Shahid Azim, CEO & Co-founder, C10 Labs.Interested founders and teams can apply here About C10 LabsC10 Labs is a venture studio and early-stage fund focused on building and backing applied AI startups addressing critical challenges across healthcare, life sciences, energy, manufacturing, and beyond.About Pega Ventures and LaunchpadPega Ventures is the corporate venture arm of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), investing in services firms helping enterprises transform with Pega Infinity and product companies building the next generation of AI-powered workflow solutions on Launchpad.io.Launchpad provides a powerful platform for building, launching, and operating AI and workflow-centric software businesses. The platform enables software companies, service providers, and startups to deliver enterprise-grade agentic workflows that execute work with AI and deterministic processes. Learn more at launchpad.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.