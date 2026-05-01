Junk In Da Trunk Opens Oakland Location and Launches Solano County Website

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Oakland, CA — Junk In Da Trunk announces two milestones in its regional growth: the opening of a new physical location in Oakland, California, bringing junk removal services directly to Alameda County, and the launch of a dedicated website built to serve customers across Solano County.

The California-based junk removal contractor has provided cleanout and junk hauling services to residential and commercial clients in Solano County. With the Oakland location now open, the company maintains a physical presence in two Bay Area counties, giving Alameda County residents and businesses a locally based provider for junk removal and hauling jobs.

“We’re excited to plant roots in Oakland and give Alameda County a local option for junk removal,” said Jose, Owner. “At the same time, our new Solano County website makes it easier for the customers who’ve relied on us to find the services they need. These two steps together reflect where we’re headed as a company.”

New Oakland Location Serves Alameda County

The Oakland location establishes Junk In Da Trunk’s first physical presence in Alameda County. Rather than operating exclusively from its Solano County base, the company can now accept service requests directly from Oakland and surrounding areas. Residential clients clearing out garages, attics, sheds, or entire homes can work with a provider based in their own county, while commercial clients requiring office cleanouts, warehouse clearing, or post-renovation debris removal have a local point of contact for scheduling and coordination.

Dedicated Solano County Website Improves Accessibility

The newly launched website is tailored specifically for Solano County customers. Instead of navigating a general company page, residents and businesses in the county can access a site designed around their region when searching for junk removal and cleanout services. Customers interested in reviewing available options can visit the Junk In Da Trunk services offered page or the company Blog for additional information about the types of jobs the company handles.

Residential and Commercial Cleanout Services

Junk In Da Trunk provides junk hauling for both residential and commercial clients. On the residential side, the company handles household cleanouts that range from single-room clearing to full-property jobs, including the removal of old furniture, appliances, yard debris, and general household clutter. For commercial clients, the company offers cleanout services for offices, retail spaces, and job sites where accumulated materials or leftover construction debris need to be removed. The company’s focus on stress-free cleanouts, as highlighted in a recent feature — Junk In Da Trunk In The News — centers on straightforward scheduling and reliable hauling so that clients can hand off the labor-intensive work of junk removal to a dedicated contractor.

Dual-County Coverage Across Solano and Alameda

With operations now spanning two counties, Junk In Da Trunk Oakland serves customers from dedicated local footholds in each service area. This structure allows the company to maintain a direct presence in both Solano and Alameda counties rather than covering the entire region from a single location. Customers in either county can reach the company to arrange residential or commercial junk removal through the appropriate local channel.

Residents and businesses in Alameda or Solano County looking for junk removal services can contact us today to learn more or schedule a pickup.

About Junk In Da Trunk

Junk In Da Trunk is a California-based junk removal company serving residential and commercial clients across Solano and Alameda counties. The company specializes in cleanouts and junk hauling, with a focus on reliable, stress-free service. More information is available at https://junkindatrunk.us.com/

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1: What areas does Junk In Da Trunk serve following this announcement?

A: Junk In Da Trunk now maintains a physical presence in both Alameda County and Solano County. This expansion allows the company to provide local junk removal and hauling services to residential and commercial clients across both regions.

Q2: What types of junk removal services are available for residential and commercial clients?

A: The company handles a variety of cleanouts, including the removal of old furniture, appliances, and yard debris for homeowners. Commercial services include office and warehouse clearing, as well as the removal of post-renovation construction debris.

Q3: How does the new Oakland location change service for Alameda County residents?

A: The Oakland location establishes the company’s first physical presence in Alameda County, allowing local customers to work directly with a nearby provider. This local foothold facilitates easier scheduling and coordination for junk removal jobs in Oakland and the surrounding areas.

CONTACT INFORMATION

https://thenewsfront.com/junk-in-da-trunk-opens-oakland-location-and-launches-solano-county-website/

2508 Telegraph Ave

Oakland

CA

United States

(510) 318-3510

https://junkindatrunk.us.com/

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