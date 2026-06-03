Complete Women’s Care of Alabama Launches New Website for Patients in Birmingham and Alabaster

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Birmingham, AL – Complete Women’s Care of Alabama has launched a new website designed to give patients across Jefferson County and Shelby County easier access to information about the practice’s women’s healthcare services, online scheduling tools, and patient resources.

The OB-GYN practice, which operates locations in both Birmingham and Alabaster, built the updated site with a mobile-friendly design and improved navigation to help patients find details about available services and connect with the care team from any device.

A Central Resource for Two Locations

The new website consolidates information for both the Birmingham and Alabaster offices into a single digital platform. Patients can explore gynecological services in Birmingham or find details about the Alabaster location directly through the site, giving patients in either community a single starting point to learn about providers and available care.

Patient Portal and Online Bill Pay

Among the website’s key features are a patient portal and online bill pay functionality. These tools allow patients to manage administrative tasks including reviewing account information and making payments without needing to call or visit in person. The site also provides access to medical records requests, adding another layer of convenience for patients coordinating their healthcare.

Organized Access to Specialized Services

The updated site presents the practice’s full scope of services in clearly defined sections. Patients can find information on obstetrics, pregnancy care, ultrasounds, gynecology, urogynecology, urinary incontinence treatment, breast health, surgery, and endometrial ablation. The site also features individual pages for each of the practice’s five physicians Emily Armour, Kara Conti, David Spangler, Mackenzie Woodson, and George Zaharias allowing patients to learn about their care team before scheduling a visit.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for patients to access the care they need, whether they are seeking routine gynecological services or specialized care during pregnancy,” said a representative of Complete Women’s Care of Alabama. “The new website is an extension of our commitment to supporting women at every stage of life.”

Built for Mobile Access

The website was designed with mobile responsiveness in mind, allowing patients to navigate service information, access the patient portal, and explore scheduling options from smartphones and tablets. The mobile-friendly layout ensures that healthcare information remains accessible regardless of how patients choose to browse.

The practice’s care spans all life stages, from prenatal checkups through menopause management, and the new website reflects that breadth by organizing resources around each phase of a patient’s healthcare journey.

Patients interested in learning more about Complete Women’s Care of Alabama or exploring available services can visit the new website at cwcalabama.com.

About Complete Women’s Care of Alabama

Complete Women’s Care of Alabama is an OB-GYN practice with offices in Birmingham and Alabaster, AL, serving patients across Jefferson County and Shelby County. The practice provides comprehensive women’s healthcare including obstetrics, gynecology, urogynecology, and advanced surgical services with a team of five physicians focused on patient comfort, education, and long-term wellness.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1: What new features does the updated website offer to patients?

A: The new website includes a patient portal for managing account information, an online bill pay system, and a platform for requesting medical records. It also features a mobile-friendly design with detailed information on providers and specific healthcare services.

Q2: Where are Complete Women’s Care of Alabama’s offices located?

A: The practice maintains two office locations in Birmingham and Alabaster, Alabama. These facilities serve patients throughout Jefferson County and Shelby County.

Q3: What specific healthcare services can patients access through this practice?

A: Complete Women’s Care of Alabama provides comprehensive care including obstetrics, gynecology, urogynecology, breast health, and specialized treatments such as endometrial ablation and urinary incontinence care. Their services span all life stages, from prenatal checkups to menopause management.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Complete Women’s Care of Alabama

Address: 3680 Grandview Pkwy Suite 360, Birmingham, AL 35243

Phone: (205) 664-9995

Website: https://www.cwcalabama.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/complete-womens-care-of-alabama-launches-new-website-for-patients-in-birmingham-and-alabaster/

3680 Grandview Pkwy Suite 360

Birmingham,

AL

United States

(205) 664-9995

https://www.cwcalabama.com/

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