Worker Protection Act Passes Senate

DENVER, CO – Today, May Day, the Senate passed the “Worker Protection Act” to make it easier for workers to form a union.

HB26-100 5 , sponsored by Senators Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, and Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, would update the Colorado Labor Peace Act by eliminating the requirement for employees to conduct a second election to negotiate a union security agreement clause in the collective bargaining process.

“Colorado is the only state in the country that requires workers to go through not just one, but two elections in order to form a union,” said Danielson. “This bill eliminates the burdensome, antiquated second election and makes it easier for workers who wish to form a union to do so. Workers in a union have better pay, more safety on the job, and a seat at the decision-making table. Coloradans have been loud and clear about their support of this bill, and we are with them.”

“When you work hard, you should be able to provide for yourself and your family,” said Jodeh. “Colorado law should protect the freedom of workers to band together to fight for workplace safety, benefits, and the chance to earn a decent wage – not get in their way. The second election is a barrier created intentionally to make it harder to unionize. This bill puts Colorado in line with other states and creates opportunities for Colorado workers to realize their American dream.”

Currently, Colorado labor law requires two elections for workers seeking to form a union and collect dues: one that meets the federal standard set by the National Labor Relations Act, and a second election which must be won by a supermajority approval of at least 75 percent of those who vote, or 50 percent plus one of all employees eligible to vote, whichever is greater. This process creates a uniquely high threshold for workers to achieve the right to negotiate with their employers.

The Worker Protection Act would eliminate the second election to make it easier for workers to join together to negotiate with their employers.

Union member density in Colorado is below the national average of 9.9 percent. Based on 2024 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Colorado’s union membership was 7.7 percent, far behind other states with free bargaining laws, including Minnesota (14.2 percent), Washington (16 percent), and California (14.5 percent).

Unions strengthen economies while driving more income to working families. On average, union workers earn 10.2 percen t more than non-union workers with similar jobs and qualifications. Unions also play a role in increasing wages for all workers. For example, wages in states with anti-worker laws, also known as “right to work” laws, are 3.2 perce nt lower than in states without these laws. That translates to an average of $1,670 less per year for a non-union full-time worker.

Unions also reduce income inequality, bridge racial and gender pay gaps, and help families build wealth. Research shows that union membership is tied to larger wage gains for all workers, but union workers of color tend to experience a larger perce ntage of wealth gains. Additionally, unions help increase homeownership. For example, working class union households are 13 pe rcent more likely to own a home.