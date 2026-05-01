Bill to Lower Emergency Health Care Costs, Sustain Rural EMS Passes Committee Unanimously

DENVER, CO – Legislation to strengthen Emergency Medical Services (EMS), especially in rural communities, passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee unanimously yesterday.

HB26-106 9 , sponsored by Senator Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton, would streamline funding for EMS in Colorado by expanding the services eligible for Medicaid reimbursement to include on-site treatment and certain telehealthcare.

“As an emergency healthcare provider, I know that our EMS workers must have every tool at their disposal to provide care in-the-moment, and they should be reimbursed for that care,” said Mullica. “This bill will lower costs for patients, reduce overall healthcare spending, and close funding gaps so EMS can continue providing the life-saving care Colorado communities rely on.”

EMS providers regularly provide essential on-site treatment, also known as treatment in place (TIP), which costs significantly less than a trip to the emergency room. However, EMS providers are only reimbursed if they transport a patient to an emergency room, even when that transport is not necessary. This bill would require Medicaid to reimburse EMS for TIP. It would also improve access to care by allowing Medicaid to reimburse for certain telehealthcare involving EMS.

To save patients and the state money on healthcare and sustain EMS in rural communities, this bill would also permit reimbursement when an individual experiencing a behavioral health crisis is transported to a crisis stabilization facility.

TIP limits the need for costly emergency room visits, saving the state and patients money on healthcare. For example, a federal TIP pilot program showed a 193-percent cost-to-savi ngs ratio for Medicare members receiving TIP services instead of emergency room visits. On the Western Slope, a 2022 analysis of 911 calls in Eagle County revealed that TIP reimbursement accounted for a preliminary cost savings of $1,285.40 to the state per TIP call. HB26-1069 would save Colorado $2.1 million in FY 2026-27, $4.6 million in FY 2027-28 and $4.9 million in future years.

Lastly, HB26-1069 ensures that social workers who co-respond in emergency settings are classified as first responders and receive the same benefits as EMS providers, which will strengthen workforce recruitment and retention, especially in rural or underserved areas.