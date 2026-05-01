Statement from NYSDOT Western New York Regional Director Eric Meka

The New York State Department of Transportation observed an alarming trend of speeding during recent deployments of Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement cameras along Interstate 290 in Amherst. Between April 20 and April 27, more than 2,500 Notices of Liability were issued to motorists speeding through work zones. But even more alarming, multiple drivers were recorded traveling at extreme speeds - including two drivers clocked at 101 miles per hour and two others driving at 91 and 90 miles per hour.

Notably, much of this behavior occurred during National Work Zone Awareness Week, when the focus nationwide was on enhancing safety and protecting roadway workers.

This behavior is reckless and unacceptable, and it needs to stop. Our highway workers should not have to risk their lives while performing essential work just feet from passing traffic.

Work zone speed limits are in place to protect lives. Ignoring them puts workers, motorists, and entire crews in danger.

We will continue to deploy enforcement tools across Western New York to protect our workers, but we need the public to do its part as well.

Slow down, move over if you can safely do so, put your phones down, and pay attention.

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