JIVE64 Returns After a Decade with Bold New Pride Album 'Pride Candy Floss'

Pride Candy Floss Cover JIVE64 Logo Roy Cohen, The producer behind JIVE64

JIVE64 returns after 10 years with Pride Candy Floss, a bold, disco-fueled Pride album celebrating joy, identity, and unapologetic queer freedom.

This album is me choosing joy again. I made it for myself first, but I know others will feel it too.” — Roy Cohen, Producer

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a 10-year hiatus following the release of Recovery Mode and a departure from their label, JIVE64 makes a vibrant and unapologetic return with a brand new album, Pride Candy Floss , a high-energy celebration created for Pride and beyond.Behind the project is Roy Cohen, who steps back into the spotlight after years focused on building companies, navigating personal challenges, and living through a turbulent global landscape shaped by conflict and uncertainty. The result is an album driven by a powerful and overdue impulse: pure, relentless fun.“It’s been a long time since the world had an excuse to celebrate,” says Cohen.“This album is me choosing joy again. I made it for myself first, but I know others will feel it too.”A Soundtrack for Pride, Escapism, and Unfiltered JoyPride Candy Floss is exactly what its name promises: bold, sweet, flamboyant, and impossible to ignore. The album blends:- Glam disco energy- Camp pop aesthetics- Classic 80s-inspired chord progressions- A fresh dive into 90s retro soundsThe lead single, Back My Pride, introduces this new sonic direction with a nostalgic yet modern edge.Cohen also returns to the microphone on standout tracks like Party in My House and Fun Fun Kiss Kiss, joined by a range of new guest voices that bring fresh color to the project.From Isolation to Celebration:Some tracks on the album carry deeper roots. Party in My House was originally written during the COVID-19 lockdowns, capturing the frustration of isolation and the longing for connection and nightlife. Now, reimagined, it transforms that feeling into liberation on the dancefloor.An Unapologetic Statement of IdentityAt its core, Pride Candy Floss is an unfiltered celebration of queer identity. The album proudly challenges traditional norms within the LGBTQ+ space itself, including the narrow ideals of the “perfect” body.Tracks like Real Man embrace diversity in body types, celebrate body hair, and mark what Cohen calls “the end of the smooth age”, pushing toward a more inclusive and authentic representation of masculinity.A Global Pride EssentialWith its infectious energy and fearless message, Pride Candy Floss positions itself as a must-have soundtrack for:Pride parades around the worldLate-night dancefloorsAnyone seeking joy, escapism, and freedomThis is more than an album, it’s a release, an emotional reset, and a declaration: celebration is back.

Back My Pride from Pride Candy Floss by JIVE64

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