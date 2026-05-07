Cognitive Code's SILVIA Platform Assessed ‘Awardable’ On The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Cognitive Code's SILVIA Platform Assessed "Awardable" on the DoW's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Cognitive Code's deterministic AI platform earns CDAO Tradewinds "Awardable" status, opening a streamlined procurement pathway for DoW customers worldwide.

Modern command and control doesn't need more AI output; it needs output that can be trusted. SILVIA delivers certainty by architecture: bit-identical behavior, cryptographic traceability, no guessing.” — Brendan O'Shea, Chief Executive Officer, Cognitive Code Corporation

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognitive Code Corporation today announced that its SILVIA™ platform has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace under the Frontier Artificial Intelligence Solutions focus area. The designation places SILVIA among a select group of technologies validated through rigorous Department of War (DoW) evaluation for innovation, mission impact, and procurement readiness, and enables DoW customers to directly engage, negotiate, and procure the platform through a streamlined acquisition pathway."The defining challenge in modern command and control is not generating more AI output; it is trusting the output we already have," said Brendan O'Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Cognitive Code Corporation. "Commanders, auditors, and accrediting officials need certainty, not probabilities. SILVIA delivers that certainty by architecture: identical inputs produce bit-identical behavior, every decision is cryptographically traceable, and nothing is ever inferred from a guess. Recognition by the CDAO reflects growing demand for AI that can actually be approved, deployed, and defended in mission-critical environments."DETERMINISTIC BY ARCHITECTURESILVIA is a deterministic cognitive operating system (dCOS) built for environments where AI being wrong has catastrophic consequences. Rather than relying on probabilistic inference, SILVIA processes inputs locally and internally compiles behaviors to produce bit-identical execution from identical inputs, eliminating AI hallucinations by architecture. Every decision carries a cryptographically-signed audit trail with microsecond-precision forensic reconstruction, and granular clearance levels are enforced at the execution layer, enabling multi-domain operations with zero cross-domain leakage.Fully .NET-native from legacy to modern runtimes, SILVIA spans the complete technology stack. Identical brain files execute on embedded systems, tactical edge hardware, enterprise servers, and cloud infrastructure, all air-gap capable with no telemetry or external dependencies. The platform's modular architecture supports hot-swappable expert knowledge domains, tiered access, multi-tenant deployment, and mission adaptation without retraining or system downtime.GTOS: GROUND TRUTH ACROSS 47 DOMAINSComplementing SILVIA's cognitive architecture, the platform's Ground Truth Operating System (GTOS) delivers more than 9,800 deterministic functions across 47 scientific and engineering domains. Coverage spans defense logistics, sensor fusion, ballistics, intelligence algorithms, materials science, construction, financial derivatives, nuclear operations, environmental science, and dozens more, with automatic GPU acceleration where beneficial. This unified domain intelligence replaces fragmented commercial software while maintaining the same deterministic, auditable execution guarantees as SILVIA Core, directly supporting the Defense Logistics Agency's "AI on Every Desk" initiative.OPERATIONALLY VALIDATEDSILVIA's defense-in-depth architecture has been validated in operational use. The platform supports NATO IBCS Poland (2024 to present), the first NATO nation to field the Integrated Battle Command System at operational scale, and has been integrated into Northrop Grumman's SAdIE platform since 2012. Cognitive Code is SAM.gov registered and DLA approved, holds patents on deterministic AI architecture, and the SILVIA platform has received ATO at Impact Level 6 with TRL 9 production status.Government customers can view Cognitive Code's solution video, "SILVIA: Deterministic AI for Mission-Critical Command and Control," and initiate engagement by creating a Tradewinds account at tradewindai.com/tw-marketplace ABOUT COGNITIVE CODE CORPORATIONCognitive Code Corporation develops SILVIA™, the deterministic cognitive operating system trusted by NATO and Northrop Grumman for mission-critical defense operations since 2012. The SILVIA platform combines deterministic AI execution with the GTOS domain calculation engine, delivering explainable, auditable, and reproducible AI from embedded systems to enterprise cloud infrastructure. Visit: cognitivecode.com ABOUT THE TRADEWINDS SOLUTIONS MARKETPLACEThe Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos addressing the Department of War's most significant challenges in AI, data, and analytics. All solutions are evaluated through competitive procedures and made available to Government customers through a rapid acquisition pathway. Tradewinds is managed by the DoW Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information: tradewindai.com/tw-marketplaceTradewinds Solutions Marketplace contact: success@tradewindai.comMedia Contact:Paul AllenChief Product OfficerCognitive Code Corporationpaul@cognitivecode.comcognitivecode.com

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