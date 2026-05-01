Food Certification Services Market Food Certification Services Market Growth Forecast Food Certification Services Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Food Certification Services Market: Future Demand and Trends Analysis Analysis | 2030

Expected to grow to $23.06 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Food Certification Services market to surpass $21 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Specialty Foods market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $508 billion by 2030, with Food Certification Services to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,313 billion by 2030, the Food Certification Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Food Certification Services Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the food certification services market in 2030, valued at $7.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the strict enforcement of food safety regulations, increasing demand for certified and high-quality food products, growing consumer awareness regarding food labeling and standards, strong presence of accredited certification bodies, and rising adoption of international food safety standards such as ISO and HACCP across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Food Certification Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the food certification services market in 2030, valued at $6.4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for organic and sustainably sourced food certification, rising focus on export compliance and global trade standards, growing adoption of digital audit and certification platforms, strong emphasis on supply chain transparency and risk management, and continuous investments by food producers and retailers to meet evolving regulatory and consumer requirements.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Food Certification Services Market In 2030?

The food certification services market is segmented by type into international organization for standardization (ISO) 22000, british retail consortium global standards (BRCGS), safe quality food (SQF), international featured standards (IFS), halal, kosher, and other types. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 22000 market will be the largest segment of the food certification services market segmented by type, accounting for 31% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The ISO 22000 market will be supported by increasing global adoption of standardized food safety management systems, rising demand for consistent quality assurance across international supply chains, growing emphasis on risk management and traceability, and the need for harmonized certification frameworks to facilitate cross-border food trade and regulatory compliance.

The food certification services market is segmented by application into dairy products, meat, poultry, seafood, bakery and confectionery, beverages, fruits and vegetables, and other applications.

The food certification services market is segmented by end-user into food manufacturers, food retailers, food service providers, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Food Certification Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the food certification services market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Food Certification Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global food certification services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape supply chain transparency, cold chain efficiency, regulatory compliance frameworks, globalization of food supply chains, and digital transformation across the global food industry.

Rising Regulatory Frameworks And Government Mandates - Rising regulatory frameworks and government mandates are expected to become a key growth driver for the food certification services market by 2030. Governments and international regulatory bodies are increasingly enforcing stringent food safety standards, labeling requirements, and traceability regulations to ensure product quality and consumer protection. This is encouraging food producers, processors, and distributors to obtain certifications such as HACCP, ISO, and organic labels to demonstrate compliance. As regulatory oversight intensifies, the demand for certification services to validate compliance and reduce risks is expected to grow significantly, contributing approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Consumer Awareness - Increasing consumer awareness is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the food certification services market by 2030. Consumers are becoming more conscious about food safety, quality, sourcing, and sustainability, leading to higher demand for certified and transparently labeled products. This is prompting companies to adopt recognized certification standards to build trust and ensure product authenticity. Enhanced transparency and credibility through certification are becoming critical for brand differentiation and consumer confidence, contributing around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of International Food Trade - The expansion of international food trade is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the food certification services market by 2030. As global food supply chains become more interconnected, exporters and importers must comply with diverse regulatory and quality standards across different countries. Certification services play a vital role in ensuring compliance with international standards, facilitating smooth cross-border trade, and maintaining product integrity. With increasing globalization of food markets, the demand for standardized certification processes is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Food Certification Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the international organization for standardization (ISO) 22000, british retail consortium global standards (BRCGS), safe quality food (SQF), international featured standards (IFS), halal, kosher, and other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6.7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing global demand for standardized food safety certifications, rising complexity of international supply chains, growing emphasis on regulatory compliance and traceability, and expanding adoption of certification frameworks across emerging and developed markets. This momentum reflects the food industry’s focus on ensuring safety, quality, and transparency, accelerating growth across the global food certification services ecosystem.

The international organization for standardization (ISO) 22000 market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the british retail consortium global standards (BRCGS) market by $1 billion, the safe quality food (SQF) market by $1 billion, the international featured standards (IFS) market by $1 billion, the halal market by $1 billion, the kosher market by $0.3 billion, and the other types market by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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