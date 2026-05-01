German School Campus Named Exclusive ÖSD Exam Centre for U.S. West Coast

The official logo of German School Campus, celebrating 10 years as a leader in German language education and the exclusive ÖSD Exam Centre for the U.S. West Coast.

Marking 10 years, German School Campus becomes the sole West Coast hub for official ÖSD exams, a key requirement for European visas, study, and citizenship.

After 10 years of excellence, becoming the exclusive West Coast ÖSD hub is a milestone. We are now the central gateway for students and professionals to unlock their global futures in Europe.” — Ursula Schoeneich, Founder and Director of German School Campus

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- German School Campus Designated Exclusive Official ÖSD Exam Centre for the U.S. West CoastCelebrating a decade of academic excellence, German School Campus has been appointed the exclusive Official Licensed ÖSD (Österreichisches Sprachdiplom Deutsch) Exam Centre for the U.S. Pacific Coast.As of 2026, German School Campus is the only authorized facility in the Western United States—serving California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Arizona—to administer these globally recognized proficiency exams. This landmark designation eliminates the need for West Coast residents to travel to the Midwest or East Coast to obtain the state-approved certifications required for European residency, university entrance, and professional licensing.The Global Standard for German Certification The ÖSD is a "Gold Standard" credential officially recognized by the governments of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. As a full member of the Association of Language Testers in Europe (ALTE), ÖSD ensures the highest scientific and professional testing standards worldwide.An Essential Gateway for International Mobility:• Germany: Recognized for spousal immigration (A1) and naturalization/citizenship (B1).• Austria: Mandatory for “Family Reunification” and permanent residence; level A2 is required just to apply for university placement.• Switzerland: Officially recognized by fide, the Swiss national agency for language competence.• United States: Valued by German-speaking corporations and recognized by many U.S. schools for language credits.A Decade of Specialized Education "After 10 years of building our campus in Newport Beach and our nationwide online programs for K-12 and adults, becoming the exclusive ÖSD hub for the West Coast is a proud milestone," says the Founder and Director of German School Campus, Ursula Schoeneich. "We are now the central gateway for students and professionals across half the country to unlock their futures in Europe."About German School Campus: German School Campus specializes in German language education for K-12 students and adults, offering both an in-person campus in Newport Beach and a robust nationwide online platform. In 2026, it became the exclusive West Coast provider for the internationally accredited ÖSD exams, connecting American students to global opportunities.###

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