Mabrook Launches a New Global Platform, Built as More Than Just Technology

Mabrook — one super app for video, games, e-commerce, music challenges, and game battles. Built for creators, players, and communities.

Mabrook has soft launched across the Middle East and Europe — one super app for video, games, e-commerce, music challenges, and community.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This isn't another social app. It's what comes after.Mabrook Livestream FZCO has officially soft launched Mabrook across the Middle East and Europe: one super app for video, games, e-commerce, music challenges, and game battles, built for creators, players, and communities who expect more from their digital experience. Most platforms keep users scrolling. Mabrook puts them in the game.No more juggling five different apps for five different things. Everything users need is finally in one place.Watch it. Play it. Stream it. Compete in it. Win it.No switching apps. No friction. No compromise. Just fast, smooth, real interaction powered by performance-first architecture built for the way people actually use their phones.Mabrook is built for creators who actually want to grow, not just post into the void and hope the algorithm notices. For players who want to compete on a stage worthy of their skill. For communities that move together, build together, and win together. Users can get started easily, get discovered, and level up over time.The app is designed to reward participation, not just consumption. Every feature, from live streaming to game battles to e-commerce, is built to give users more than entertainment, it gives them a platform to build on.Whether sharing short videos, competing in game battles, performing in music challenges, or building a following through live streams, Mabrook gives every user a real stake in what they create.The platform operates at the intersection of social media, entertainment, and the creator economy. While others built one thing and called it a platform, Mabrook built everything and put it all in one place."Unlike everyone, Mabrook is for everyone, solving real problems, building what's next, and never slowing down," said Hussein Karaki, CEO and Co-founder of Mabrook.This is where content meets competition. Where entertainment meets commerce. Where the next wave begins.And yeah, standards matter: no pornography, no harmful content, no nonsense. Mabrook holds the line so users don't have to. Just real people, real competition, and real opportunities.The doors are open. Mabrook is live, onboarding its first users before the full feature rollout begins. This isn't just a platform. It's a whole new way to live online.About MabrookMabrook is a next-generation social super app developed by Mabrook Livestream FZCO. The platform brings together short video, live streaming, music challenges, game battles, e-commerce, and community chat in one place, built for creators, players, and communities everywhere. For more information, visit mabrook.ai

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