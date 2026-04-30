Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,827 in the last 365 days.

NUJ Branch April 2026

This month's edition covers upcoming strike action at STV, a new programme of branch workshops, plus campaigning and industrial updates from across the union.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch, including:

  • Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, on the union's parliamentary work around AI, BBC Charter Renewal and the Local Media Strategy.
  • Micky Payne and Sarah Ward on the relaunch of the Northamptonshire branch.
  • Martin Fisher, ITV chapel rep, on an above-inflation pay deal and joint union solidarity.
  • Alexandria Slater, NUJ campaigns & communications officer, on the Together march and what happens next.

READ ONLINE

Download the resource

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NUJ Branch April 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.