NUJ Branch April 2026
This month's edition covers upcoming strike action at STV, a new programme of branch workshops, plus campaigning and industrial updates from across the union.
Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch, including:
- Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, on the union's parliamentary work around AI, BBC Charter Renewal and the Local Media Strategy.
- Micky Payne and Sarah Ward on the relaunch of the Northamptonshire branch.
- Martin Fisher, ITV chapel rep, on an above-inflation pay deal and joint union solidarity.
- Alexandria Slater, NUJ campaigns & communications officer, on the Together march and what happens next.
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