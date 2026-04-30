NUJ Branch April 2026

This month's edition covers upcoming strike action at STV, a new programme of branch workshops, plus campaigning and industrial updates from across the union.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch, including:

Laura Davison , NUJ general secretary, on the union's parliamentary work around AI, BBC Charter Renewal and the Local Media Strategy.

, NUJ general secretary, on the union's parliamentary work around AI, BBC Charter Renewal and the Local Media Strategy. Micky Payne and Sarah Ward on the relaunch of the Northamptonshire branch.

and on the relaunch of the Northamptonshire branch. Martin Fisher , ITV chapel rep, on an above-inflation pay deal and joint union solidarity.

, ITV chapel rep, on an above-inflation pay deal and joint union solidarity. Alexandria Slater, NUJ campaigns & communications officer, on the Together march and what happens next.

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