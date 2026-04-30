Monetary Policy Report - April 2026

Monetary Policy Overview

The conflict in the Middle East has changed the outlook for inflation in the UK. The disruption the conflict has caused to energy supplies has led to a sharp rise in global energy prices. The immediate effects are already being felt in the UK, for example in higher fuel prices. CPI inflation increased to 3.3% in March and is likely to be higher later this year as the effects of higher energy prices pass through. That is a very different picture from three months ago, when inflation was expected to fall back to close to the 2% target.

Monetary policy cannot undo the increase in global energy prices. And it takes time for monetary policy to work through the economy, so any action the MPC might take now would not prevent higher inflation in coming months.

What the MPC will do is set monetary policy to make sure that the effects of the shock do not become embedded into broad-based inflationary pressures, so that inflation falls back to the 2% target and stays there (Box G: How should monetary policy respond to an energy price shock?).

The MPC’s current approach to setting interest rates, including today’s decision, is based on two key judgements.

Key policy judgement 1

Continued weakness in demand and the labour market is likely to lessen the strength of second-round effects from higher global energy prices. But these effects are likely to be stronger, the larger and more persistent is the rise in global energy prices.

Higher global energy prices will continue to push up UK inflation this year. That partly reflects the direct effects from higher global energy prices feeding through into motor fuel and utility prices faced by UK households (Box A: How could conflict in the Middle East affect households?). Inflation will also be boosted by indirect effects as companies at home and abroad pass on increases in their energy costs, and these effects work their way through supply chains (Box F: How are global developments affecting UK non-energy import prices?). These indirect effects are likely to be largest for food prices in the near term.

What happens further ahead partly depends on whether higher energy prices affect wage and price-setting behaviour and feed through into broad-based inflationary pressures – often referred to as second-round effects.

Some factors are likely to contain the strength of second-round effects at this time. Demand for labour is subdued. And the unemployment rate has been rising since 2024 and could do so more rapidly if demand were to weaken further (Box D: What do industry-level data imply for the risks to unemployment?). Together, these factors are likely to reduce workers’ ability to bargain for higher wages in response to higher inflation, lessening the extent of second-round effects (Box C: How will prevailing economic conditions affect the impact of the energy shock on inflation?).

Similarly, companies’ ability to raise prices in response to higher energy costs is likely to be limited by weakness in economic activity (Section 1.2), particularly if the squeeze in households’ income from higher energy prices leads to a marked fall in demand (Box E: How resilient will household spending be to the rise in energy prices?).

However, the fact that this shock is happening after several years of above-target inflation could boost the strength of second-round effects. Agency intelligence suggests companies may look to increase some prices given compressed margins. And survey evidence indicates that companies’ price-setting is more sensitive than it used to be to increases in headline inflation (Box B: How might firms respond to higher energy prices?). Households’ inflation expectations may also be more sensitive to inflation than in the past, particularly as it is likely to be driven by the prices of highly visible items, such as energy and food. Indeed, some measures of household inflation expectations have already risen sharply (Section 1.1).

Overall, the MPC judges that current economic conditions are likely to lessen the strength of second-round effects that monetary policy needs to lean against. But there is uncertainty around this judgement and the MPC will monitor the evidence as it emerges.

The Committee also judges that second-round effects are likely to be stronger, the larger and more persistent is the rise in global energy prices. That is because, in such circumstances, the direct and indirect effects from higher global energy prices would further boost UK inflation, making it more likely that inflation expectations rise and increasing the chances of changes in wage and price-setting behaviour.

Key policy judgement 2

Monetary policy needs to balance the costs of leaning too little against second-round effects and the costs of responding too much. The right balance is likely to change depending on how events unfold.

The monetary policy setting required to ensure that inflation falls back to the 2% target and stays there will depend on the scale and duration of the shock caused by the conflict in the Middle East, and how the shock feeds through the UK economy.

Section 3 sets out three scenarios that help to illustrate how different paths for global energy prices and any second-round effects on domestic price and wage-setting could affect the UK economy.

In Scenario A, oil and gas prices follow the paths implied by futures curves, and household spending falls by more than would be implied by the historical relationship with real incomes, as households prioritise saving instead. The combination of the relatively short-lived energy shock and weakness in demand is assumed to be enough to prevent any second-round effects in response to the shock.

In Scenario B, energy prices peak at similar levels but remain higher over the rest of the forecast than in Scenario A. Households’ saving behaviour is assumed to evolve in line with historical experience. Second-round effects are assumed to be modest.

In Scenario C, energy prices rise sharply and remain elevated for a prolonged period. The larger energy shock is assumed to lead to much stronger second-round effects than in Scenario B.

In both Scenarios A and B, assuming monetary policy follows the path implied by market interest rates in the 15 days to 22 April, inflation rises to a little over 3½ at the end of this year before falling back. It ends the scenario period a little below the 2% target in Scenario A and close to 2% in Scenario B. By contrast, the larger energy price shock and stronger second-round effects in Scenario C mean that inflation rises much more sharply, peaking at over 6% at the start of 2027, and falls back by less, ending the scenario around 2½%.

Section 3.3 explores how Bank Rate might need to respond in these scenarios if monetary policy were to follow simple policy rules. Given the inflationary nature of the energy price shock, almost all of these simple rules show a higher path for Bank Rate on average over the three-year period in all scenarios compared to what the same rules indicated for the central projection in the February Report. For Scenario C, they suggest that the path for Bank Rate would need to be materially higher than the market-implied path in the 15 days to 22 April in order to return inflation sustainably to the target in the medium term – albeit at the cost of more slack in the economy.

These simple policy rules assume that everyone knows exactly which scenario is going to unfold. In reality, there is significant uncertainty about how events will play out. That means the MPC must form a judgement about how much to lean against any potential second-round effects. Leaning more strongly would reduce the risk that broad-based inflationary pressures become embedded. But that would come at the cost of weakening the economy.

At this meeting, the MPC judged that it was appropriate to maintain Bank Rate at 3.75%. Current economic conditions are likely to lessen the strength of second-round effects that monetary policy needs to lean against (Key policy judgement 1). There has been some tightening in financial conditions since the conflict began, which is already acting against second-round effects and will reduce inflation over time.

The Committee will continue to monitor closely the situation in the Middle East and how its impact propagates through the economy. If there are signs that second-round effects are likely to be weaker than currently judged – for example because current economic conditions weigh on them by more – then monetary policy can lean against inflation by less. If there are signs that second-round effects are likely to be stronger than currently judged – for example because current economic conditions weigh on them by less, households and companies are more attentive to rises in inflation after successive supply shocks, or because the shock to energy prices becomes much larger and more persistent – monetary policy will need to lean more strongly against those possible effects.

However events unfold, the Committee stands ready to act as necessary to ensure that CPI inflation remains on track to meet the 2% target in the medium term.