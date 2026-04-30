Monetary Policy Report - April 2026
Monetary Policy Overview
The conflict in the Middle East has changed the outlook for inflation in the UK. The disruption the conflict has caused to energy supplies has led to a sharp rise in global energy prices. The immediate effects are already being felt in the UK, for example in higher fuel prices. CPI inflation increased to 3.3% in March and is likely to be higher later this year as the effects of higher energy prices pass through. That is a very different picture from three months ago, when inflation was expected to fall back to close to the 2% target.
Monetary policy cannot undo the increase in global energy prices. And it takes time for monetary policy to work through the economy, so any action the MPC might take now would not prevent higher inflation in coming months.
What the MPC will do is set monetary policy to make sure that the effects of the shock do not become embedded into broad-based inflationary pressures, so that inflation falls back to the 2% target and stays there (Box G: How should monetary policy respond to an energy price shock?).
The MPC’s current approach to setting interest rates, including today’s decision, is based on two key judgements.
Key policy judgement 1
Continued weakness in demand and the labour market is likely to lessen the strength of second-round effects from higher global energy prices. But these effects are likely to be stronger, the larger and more persistent is the rise in global energy prices.
Higher global energy prices will continue to push up UK inflation this year. That partly reflects the direct effects from higher global energy prices feeding through into motor fuel and utility prices faced by UK households (Box A: How could conflict in the Middle East affect households?). Inflation will also be boosted by indirect effects as companies at home and abroad pass on increases in their energy costs, and these effects work their way through supply chains (Box F: How are global developments affecting UK non-energy import prices?). These indirect effects are likely to be largest for food prices in the near term.
What happens further ahead partly depends on whether higher energy prices affect wage and price-setting behaviour and feed through into broad-based inflationary pressures – often referred to as second-round effects.
Some factors are likely to contain the strength of second-round effects at this time. Demand for labour is subdued. And the unemployment rate has been rising since 2024 and could do so more rapidly if demand were to weaken further (Box D: What do industry-level data imply for the risks to unemployment?). Together, these factors are likely to reduce workers’ ability to bargain for higher wages in response to higher inflation, lessening the extent of second-round effects (Box C: How will prevailing economic conditions affect the impact of the energy shock on inflation?).
Similarly, companies’ ability to raise prices in response to higher energy costs is likely to be limited by weakness in economic activity (Section 1.2), particularly if the squeeze in households’ income from higher energy prices leads to a marked fall in demand (Box E: How resilient will household spending be to the rise in energy prices?).
However, the fact that this shock is happening after several years of above-target inflation could boost the strength of second-round effects. Agency intelligence suggests companies may look to increase some prices given compressed margins. And survey evidence indicates that companies’ price-setting is more sensitive than it used to be to increases in headline inflation (Box B: How might firms respond to higher energy prices?). Households’ inflation expectations may also be more sensitive to inflation than in the past, particularly as it is likely to be driven by the prices of highly visible items, such as energy and food. Indeed, some measures of household inflation expectations have already risen sharply (Section 1.1).
Overall, the MPC judges that current economic conditions are likely to lessen the strength of second-round effects that monetary policy needs to lean against. But there is uncertainty around this judgement and the MPC will monitor the evidence as it emerges.
The Committee also judges that second-round effects are likely to be stronger, the larger and more persistent is the rise in global energy prices. That is because, in such circumstances, the direct and indirect effects from higher global energy prices would further boost UK inflation, making it more likely that inflation expectations rise and increasing the chances of changes in wage and price-setting behaviour.
Key policy judgement 2
Monetary policy needs to balance the costs of leaning too little against second-round effects and the costs of responding too much. The right balance is likely to change depending on how events unfold.
The monetary policy setting required to ensure that inflation falls back to the 2% target and stays there will depend on the scale and duration of the shock caused by the conflict in the Middle East, and how the shock feeds through the UK economy.
Section 3 sets out three scenarios that help to illustrate how different paths for global energy prices and any second-round effects on domestic price and wage-setting could affect the UK economy.
- In Scenario A, oil and gas prices follow the paths implied by futures curves, and household spending falls by more than would be implied by the historical relationship with real incomes, as households prioritise saving instead. The combination of the relatively short-lived energy shock and weakness in demand is assumed to be enough to prevent any second-round effects in response to the shock.
- In Scenario B, energy prices peak at similar levels but remain higher over the rest of the forecast than in Scenario A. Households’ saving behaviour is assumed to evolve in line with historical experience. Second-round effects are assumed to be modest.
- In Scenario C, energy prices rise sharply and remain elevated for a prolonged period. The larger energy shock is assumed to lead to much stronger second-round effects than in Scenario B.
In both Scenarios A and B, assuming monetary policy follows the path implied by market interest rates in the 15 days to 22 April, inflation rises to a little over 3½ at the end of this year before falling back. It ends the scenario period a little below the 2% target in Scenario A and close to 2% in Scenario B. By contrast, the larger energy price shock and stronger second-round effects in Scenario C mean that inflation rises much more sharply, peaking at over 6% at the start of 2027, and falls back by less, ending the scenario around 2½%.
Section 3.3 explores how Bank Rate might need to respond in these scenarios if monetary policy were to follow simple policy rules. Given the inflationary nature of the energy price shock, almost all of these simple rules show a higher path for Bank Rate on average over the three-year period in all scenarios compared to what the same rules indicated for the central projection in the February Report. For Scenario C, they suggest that the path for Bank Rate would need to be materially higher than the market-implied path in the 15 days to 22 April in order to return inflation sustainably to the target in the medium term – albeit at the cost of more slack in the economy.
These simple policy rules assume that everyone knows exactly which scenario is going to unfold. In reality, there is significant uncertainty about how events will play out. That means the MPC must form a judgement about how much to lean against any potential second-round effects. Leaning more strongly would reduce the risk that broad-based inflationary pressures become embedded. But that would come at the cost of weakening the economy.
At this meeting, the MPC judged that it was appropriate to maintain Bank Rate at 3.75%. Current economic conditions are likely to lessen the strength of second-round effects that monetary policy needs to lean against (Key policy judgement 1). There has been some tightening in financial conditions since the conflict began, which is already acting against second-round effects and will reduce inflation over time.
The Committee will continue to monitor closely the situation in the Middle East and how its impact propagates through the economy. If there are signs that second-round effects are likely to be weaker than currently judged – for example because current economic conditions weigh on them by more – then monetary policy can lean against inflation by less. If there are signs that second-round effects are likely to be stronger than currently judged – for example because current economic conditions weigh on them by less, households and companies are more attentive to rises in inflation after successive supply shocks, or because the shock to energy prices becomes much larger and more persistent – monetary policy will need to lean more strongly against those possible effects.
However events unfold, the Committee stands ready to act as necessary to ensure that CPI inflation remains on track to meet the 2% target in the medium term.
1: Current economic conditions
1.1: Inflation
CPI inflation was 3.3% in March (Chart 1.1), 0.3 percentage points higher than expected at the time of the February Report.
The upside news to CPI inflation mainly reflected higher fuel prices, which have risen on account of higher crude oil prices owing to the conflict in the Middle East. Services inflation was also higher than expected, while core goods inflation was lower.
Chart 1.1: CPI inflation was 3.3% in March
Contributions to CPI inflation (a)
- Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P., Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) Figures in parentheses are CPI basket weights in 2026, which may not sum to 100% due to rounding. Data are shown to March 2026. Component-level Bank staff projections are shown from April to September 2026. The food component is defined as food and non-alcoholic beverages. Fuels and lubricants estimates use weekly DESNZ petrol and diesel price data which cover the first half of April 2026 and are then projected based on the sterling oil futures curve. Electricity and gas also includes liquid fuels.
At the time of the February Report, CPI inflation had been projected to fall by over 1 percentage point to 2.0% by 2026 Q3 (Chart 1.2). The April near-term projection is 1.4 percentage points higher such that CPI inflation is now expected to be 3.3% in Q3. CPI inflation is expected to rise somewhat further in 2026 Q4 (Section 3).
The majority of the news over the next six months is due to a larger direct contribution from higher energy costs (Chart 1.3, green and orange bars). Higher energy costs will also feed through indirectly to CPI inflation as firms pass higher costs through their supply chains (Chart 1.3, purple bars).
Chart 1.2: Near-term CPI inflation is expected to be higher than in the February Report
Annual CPI inflation (a)
The April near-term CPI projection is consistent with Scenarios A and B outlined in Section 3. The projection would be higher under Scenario C, in which wholesale oil and gas prices are assumed to be substantially higher in the near term.
Chart 1.3: A larger direct contribution from higher energy prices is the main driver of the higher near-term inflation outlook
News to CPI inflation relative to the February 2026 projection (a)
- Sources: ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) Bank staff’s short-term inflation forecast only extends for six months. For that reason, the Q3 ‘Other news’ bar represents the difference between the April Report short-term forecast shown in Chart 1.1 and the February Report 2026 Q3 projection. The ‘fuels and lubricants’ and ‘electricity and gas’ bars capture direct CPI news from energy prices since the previous Report, while the ‘Indirect energy impacts’ are based on a range of model estimates, Agency intelligence and survey evidence. Electricity and gas also includes liquid fuels.
The indirect effects of higher energy prices are expected to build gradually, raising CPI inflation by around ⅓ of a percentage point in Q3 (Chart 1.4). Based on a range of models that incorporate energy costs in domestic and imported supply chains, as well as intelligence from the Bank’s Agents and survey evidence, Bank staff estimate that the pass-through of indirect effects will be quickest in the near term for food prices (purple bars). Core goods (aqua bars) and services prices (gold bars) are also expected to increase due to higher energy costs.
Chart 1.4: The indirect effects of higher energy prices are expected to build gradually in the near term
Estimated contribution of the indirect effects of energy prices to annual CPI inflation (a)
- Sources: ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) This chart splits the purple bars in Chart 1.3 into estimated contributions from CPI subcomponents. These estimates are based on a range of model-based estimates, intelligence from the Bank’s Agents and survey evidence. The purple bars represent the estimated contribution from food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcohol and tobacco. This differs from Chart 1.1, where alcohol and tobacco fall instead within the ‘Other goods’ bars.
Energy prices have risen sharply but remain below 2022 peaks.
The conflict in the Middle East has led to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices, reflecting disruption to current and expected future energy supply (Section 1.3 and Section 3). The Brent crude front-month oil price peaked at $119 per barrel on 31 March. The front-month oil futures price was $100 a barrel on average in the 15 UK working days to 22 April, up from $64 in the period leading up to the February Report (Chart 1.5, left panel). The UK wholesale gas futures curve has also risen, by around 37% on average over the same period (Chart 1.5, right panel). Oil front-month prices are slightly below the peak observed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while gas futures prices are substantially lower (Chart 1.5). That difference may partly reflect a greater share of global oil supply having been disrupted in the current conflict relative to in 2022.
The disruption has also led to a sharp rise in the price of diesel relative to the Brent crude oil price, inflating the difference between the two prices known as the crack spread. Crack spreads fluctuate over time, but they are typically stable enough that movements in Brent oil prices provide a good signal for UK petrol and diesel prices. However, because a large share of global supplies of diesel is refined in the Middle East, the spread has increased significantly, pushing up diesel prices by more than petrol prices.
Higher oil prices have fed through to higher petrol and diesel pump prices and are expected to push up CPI inflation further in 2026 Q2 (Chart 1.3, green bars). Higher wholesale gas futures prices will mostly affect household utility bills from July, following the expected increase in the Ofgem price cap (Box A).
Chart 1.5: Oil and gas prices have risen notably but remain below 2022 peaks
Wholesale oil and gas prices (a)
- Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P. and Bank calculations.
- (a) Oil prices are Brent crude, in dollars per barrel. Gas prices are Bloomberg UK NBP Natural Gas Forward Day price. Dark dashed lines refer to respective futures curves using one-month forward prices based on the 15 working day average to 22 April 2026, the dotted lines are based on the 15 working day average to 26 January 2026 and the light dashed lines are based on the 7 working day average to 25 October 2022. The final data points shown are forward prices for June 2029.
The outlook for consumer food price inflation is much higher than in the February Report, while the outlook for core consumer goods inflation is little changed.
Energy is a key input into the production of food and core goods items, so the energy price shock is expected to raise costs for goods produced both domestically and abroad. UK-weighted world export price inflation (excluding oil) is set to rise as higher energy prices feed through to the cost of production abroad (Box F). ONS estimates suggest that imports account for a little under 40% of the consumer costs of food and core goods items, part of which reflects imported inputs such as energy and fertiliser.
Consumer food price inflation is expected to rise to 4.6% by September 2026 as higher energy costs for imported and domestic production feed through (Chart 1.6, right panel). Increases in other costs such as fertilisers are expected to raise food prices further out (Box A). Contacts of the Bank’s Agents report that food price inflation could rise to around 6%–7% by the end of the year, although the timing and magnitude of that rise are uncertain (Agents’ summary of business conditions – April 2026 (ASBC)).
In contrast to the projected strength in consumer food price inflation, core consumer goods inflation is expected to average 1% over the next six months, broadly as expected at the time of the February Report (Chart 1.6, left panel). That reflects downside news in March as well as the fact that indirect pass-through of higher energy costs to core goods is expected to be much slower than for food. Consistent with that, Agents’ contacts note that they are not currently seeing significant increases in imported goods prices.
Survey data suggest a possible upside risk to the consumer food and core goods inflation projections shown in Chart 1.6, although the signal from these data is uncertain. The S&P Global UK PMI manufacturing input price index has risen sharply in the past few months and was at its highest level since June 2022 in the April flash release. But since PMI surveys ask firms whether prices have increased or decreased, rather than about the magnitude of any change, the sharp rise may capture the fact that the recent increase in energy prices affects a very wide group of firms, rather than implying a large magnitude of price rises.
Chart 1.6: Inflation rates for food prices, and to a lesser extent services prices, are projected to be higher than anticipated at the time of the February Report
Annual inflation rates for components of CPI (a)
- Sources: ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) The core goods component is defined as goods excluding food and non-alcoholic beverages (FNAB), alcohol, tobacco and energy. Data are to March 2026. Bank staff projections are from April to September 2026. Dashed lines represent the 2012–19 averages, which are 2.7%, 0.9% and 0.5% for services, FNAB and core goods respectively.
Measures of underlying consumer services inflation remain elevated.
Measures of underlying consumer services inflation have remained above rates consistent with the 2% CPI target. In the three months to March, monthly annualised underlying services inflation measures were around 4% to 5%, above the roughly 2¾% to 3% range that is estimated to be consistent with 2% headline inflation. Part of the recent strength appears to reflect past rises in restaurant and cafe inflation, which tends to have a high weight in these measures, and may reflect previous rises in food price inflation.
Higher non-labour input costs are expected to slow the services disinflation process.
Consumer services inflation is expected to fall from 4.5% in March to 3.8% by September (Chart 1.6, left panel). That reflects the impact of continued easing in wage growth and a large fall in April owing to base effects, as unusually large rises in water bills and vehicle excise duty in 2025 fall out of the annual comparison. Beyond April, the extent of disinflation is expected to be much less than previously expected. This is due to stronger non-labour input costs due to the Middle East conflict. Inflation in catering services, for example, which is food and energy intensive, is expected to be somewhat higher than expected in the February Report. And airfares and package holidays prices are expected to rise significantly due to higher jet fuel costs. Higher prices for airfares and package holidays are likely to be observed gradually in the CPI, however, as the ONS generally collects these prices one, three and six months in advance. In addition, some airlines tend to buy fuel in advance.
Inflation expectations
Measures of inflation expectations have risen following the increase in energy prices, especially for households.
Since the start of the Middle East conflict, short-term inflation compensation measures in financial markets have risen notably, while medium-term inflation expectations, such as the five-year, five-year forward inflation swap rate, are only slightly higher. The median respondent to the latest Markets Participants Survey (MaPS) expected higher CPI inflation one year ahead, at 2.8% compared with 2.2% in the February survey, but expected inflation to be 2% at the three-year horizon.
Business inflation and own price expectations have also risen. One-year ahead CPI expectations of firms responding to the DMP survey increased to 3.5% in the three months to April, 0.4 percentage points higher than in the three months to February. The more volatile single month measure rose by 1 percentage point to 4.0% (Chart 1.7, left panel). Firms’ own price expectations for the year ahead rose by a similar amount (Box B), but three-year ahead CPI inflation expectations were little changed. Inflation expectations of firms responding to the 2026 Q1 Deloitte CFO survey also rose by 0.6 percentage points, to 3.6% in Q1, while two-year ahead expectations rose only slightly to 2.7%, up from 2.5%.
Household inflation expectations tend to move closely with observed rises in salient prices such as food and energy (August 2025 Monetary Policy Report and Box C). But the recent rise in the Citi/YouGov one-year ahead measure to 5.4% in March, up from 3.3% in February (Chart 1.7, right panel) was larger than would be typically implied by these relationships. The 5–10 year ahead measure tends to be less sensitive to salient prices but this also rose by 0.9 percentage points between February and March to 4.5%. Both of these measures fell back a little in the April Citi/YouGov data but remain elevated. Short-term inflation expectations in the Bank/NMG survey also rose following the onset of the conflict, but by less than in the Citi/YouGov survey.