Gardant and Its Communities Earn Great Place to Work® Certification

KANKAKEE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® and its senior care partner, Activated Insights, have officially certified Gardant and all Gardant-managed communities as a Great Place to Work. To earn this recognition, 100% of employees across every location were surveyed on more than 60 elements of their workplace experience, including pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a meaningful difference, and a sense of purpose in what they do each day. Rankings reflect the real experiences of employees at every level and in every role.

“Being named a Great Place to Work for 2026 is a reflection of who we are, our culture is our people. By investing in comprehensive development and wellness programs, we’ve strengthened both our operational stability and the quality of care we provide,” said Julie Simpkins, Co-CEO of Gardant. “We are committed to workplace practices that support every team member in bringing their authentic self to work, whether through our peer-recognition initiatives or our inclusive support programs. We’ve built a culture where everyone belongs, and this certification is a tribute to our staff’s dedication to our mission and to one another.”

“We applaud Gardant and its communities for seeking certification and openly sharing employee feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung of Activated Insights. “These ratings reflect an organization’s ability to earn its employees’ trust and build a workplace culture that drives high performance.”

About Gardant:

Founded in 1999, Gardant has grown into a recognized leader in senior and assisted living. As the largest provider of assisted living in Illinois and the 5th largest in the country, Gardant manages a diverse portfolio of urban, suburban, and rural communities across six states. Collectively, these locations provide more than 9,156 homes for residents requiring independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Gardant’s mission is to lead the way in senior living through innovative and inclusive approaches. Gardant is dedicated to bringing value to all business partners and vitality to all residents and employees by providing dignified lifestyles enhanced by the core values of love, compassion, and dignity. Gardant’s commitment to excellence is nationally recognized. Their communities have been honored as "Best" in assisted living, independent living, and memory care by U.S. News and World Report, and have received National Quality Awards from the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living. Additionally, Gardant is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work. For more information, please visit gardant.com or contact Gardant at 877-882-1495.

About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™” as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

Learn more at ActivatedInsights.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



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