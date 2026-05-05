Jeffrey B. Watson Named to Million & Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums

Managing Attorney Jeffrey B. Watson joins an elite group of U.S. trial lawyers that have secured million- and multi-million-dollar successful cases for injured clients.

Jeffrey B. Watson of Speaks Law Firm Earns Life Membership in the Million and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, Recognizing Exceptional Trial Results

I am deeply honored to be named a life member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum® and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®.” — Jeffrey B. Watson

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaks Law Firm is proud to announce that Managing Attorney and Senior Trial Lawyer Jeffrey B. Watson has been named a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum® and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®, two of the most respected organizations for trial lawyers in the United States.

Membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum® is limited to attorneys who have achieved million-dollar and multi-million-dollar verdicts, awards, or settlements while serving as principal counsel. Fewer than one percent of U.S. attorneys qualify for membership. Founded in 1993, the organization includes approximately 7,800 trial attorneys nationwide who have demonstrated exceptional skill and results in high-stakes litigation.

Mr. Watson’s selection recognizes his excellence in advocacy and his proven track record of delivering exceptional results for clients in high-stakes personal injury litigation. As Managing Attorney and Senior Trial Lawyer at Speaks Law Firm, Mr. Watson plays a central role in overseeing complex litigation, mentoring trial attorneys, and advancing the firm’s mission of providing relentless, client-focused representation.

“This recognition reflects Jeff’s skill, discipline, and unwavering commitment to our clients,” said Clarke Speaks, Founder of Speaks Law Firm. “His leadership strengthens our entire trial team and directly benefits the people we represent.”

For Mr. Watson, the honor represents more than professional achievement. It reinforces the responsibility he feels to every client who places their trust in the firm.

“I am deeply honored to be named a life member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum® and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®,” Watson said. “While large verdicts and settlements are significant milestones, what matters most is what those successful case resolutions mean for our clients: security for their families, accountability for wrongdoing, and the ability to move forward after serious injury. At Speaks Law Firm, we work as a team, and each success reflects our shared commitment to speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum provides members with a national network of experienced trial attorneys for professional collaboration, referrals, and information exchange in major cases. Admission requires documented proof of qualifying verdicts or settlements and a rigorous review process.

At Speaks Law Firm, successful cases matter because people matter. From car wrecks and catastrophic injuries to nursing home negligence and other serious personal injury cases, the firm’s attorneys fight relentlessly for the compensation clients need to rebuild their lives. With decades of combined experience and a collaborative, team-based approach, Speaks Law Firm continues to stand beside injured North Carolinians during some of the most challenging moments they face.

This latest recognition underscores the strength of the firm’s trial leadership and its continued commitment to delivering powerful, client-focused advocacy across North Carolina.

About Speaks Law Firm

From a mother and father picking up their kids to a friend driving home from work, accidents happen every day and can affect anyone. When disaster strikes, it’s important to have someone in your corner who knows the law and has experience handling personal injury cases. Our team of Wilmington personal injury lawyers has been helping injured victims seek justice and fair compensation for over 20 years. Our team of attorneys has almost 200 years of combined legal experience. We put our clients first every time and fight hard for the compensation they need to support themselves and their families after an accident.

If you’ve been injured due to someone else’s negligence, you have rights. Put Speaks Law Firm in your corner, and we will use the full extent of our power to protect your rights and fight for what you’re owed. We speak for YOU.



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