Florida Real Estate Law Firm Addresses the New FinCEN Reporting Rule

The new FinCEN anti-money laundering rules that would affect real estate and probate are temporarily on hold, but they may still introduce additional paperwork and processes in the future.

The Law Office of Gary M. Landau Explains the New FinCEN Real Estate Reporting Rule, Helping Florida Buyers and Sellers Navigate Added Closing Paperwork

We are glad the courts have temporarily kept the rule from going into effect. Should that change, our firm is committed to guiding clients through these and other hurdles…” — Gary M. Landau, Esq.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Office of Gary M. Landau, P.A., a trusted South Florida law firm with over 25 years of experience in real estate and probate, is advising clients on a new federal reporting rule from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). While implementation of the new regulation is currently on hold as lawsuits wind their way through the courts, the rule may eventually be put into effect. It aims to expand national anti-money-laundering obligations into more of the U.S. residential real estate market.

Formally known as the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers (RRE), the rule, which was supposed to take effect on March 1, 2026, would require professionals involved in certain residential property closings to file a specific form with FinCEN. This mandate generally applies to all-cash, no-mortgage purchasers where the buyer of record is a trust or other legal entity rather than a person. The regulation was intended to increase transparency in real estate transactions and help federal authorities identify potential money laundering activity.

While this is a national law, if courts allow it to eventually go forward, it would carry substantial implications for the Florida real estate market and for probate cases involving heirs who inherit property and subsequently try to sell it to a trust. Because very few real estate transactions have previously been subject to federal anti-money-laundering rules, this would represent a significant change. It brings new responsibilities and potential liability for those involved with these closings.

Gary M. Landau, Esq., lead attorney and founder of the firm, has spent decades helping buyers and sellers understand relevant real estate and probate laws. While he believes getting a handle on money laundering is important, the new law would be an over-correction, he said.

“Buyers and sellers of real estate in Florida are already inundated with paperwork, and this just adds to it without a lot of benefit,” Landau said. “We are glad the courts have temporarily kept the rule from going into effect. Should that change, our firm is committed to guiding clients through these and other hurdles so they can close on their properties with as little stress and delay as possible.”

The Law Office of Gary M. Landau, P.A., continues its mission of putting clients first by offering practical guidance and comprehensive legal support throughout real estate transactions and the probate process.

For more information about the firm’s real estate and probate services or to schedule a consultation at no cost, visit www.GaryLandau.com.



About the LAW OFFICE of GARY M. LANDAU, P.A.

With more than 25 years of experience and countless satisfied clients, Gary M. Landau and his team are uniquely positioned to help with probate throughout Florida and real estate needs in South Florida. Whether you’re ready to probate a loved one’s estate or to write your own will, or if you are purchasing a home, have inherited a home, or want a closing agent to handle title insurance and the documents for your closing or refinancing, the Law Office of Gary M. Landau is ready to work with you.

Call our office at (954) 979-6566 or complete our online form today to schedule a free consultation. We work with our clients in person, over the phone, or on Zoom.

Read the original press release on Law Office of Gary M. Landau, P.A.s website: https://garylandau.com/florida-real-estate-law-firm-addresses-the-new-fincen-reporting-rule/

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