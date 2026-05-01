Most Septic Tanks Aren’t Being Fully Cleaned, Local Expert Warns

This Portage County Company Is Changing That.

It’s not right that people have to pay to have their tank pumped out more frequently, and unfortunately, it’s more common than people think.” — Shands Plymale

ATWATER, OH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners near Portage County, Ohio may not think much about their septic system until something goes wrong. But according to one local expert, the real problem often starts long before the emergency call comes in.

“The truth is, a lot of septic tanks aren’t being fully cleaned,” says Shands Plymale, owner of All Clean Septic. “Some companies in the septic industry rush through jobs, leave solids behind, and move on. That creates bigger problems for homeowners.”

All Clean Septic, a veteran-owned and family-operated business based in Atwater, Ohio, is working to change that standard, one septic tank at a time.

A Hidden Problem Beneath the Surface

Septic systems are designed to safely manage wastewater, but when tanks aren’t thoroughly cleaned, leftover sludge builds up. That leads to costly failures and the need for more frequent pumping. Many residents and business owners don’t realize their system hasn’t been completely cleaned until they’re dealing with backups, odors, or property damage.

“It’s not right that people have to pay to have their tank pumped out more frequently,” Plymale explains. “And unfortunately, it’s more common than people think.”

Raising the Bar for Septic Service

All Clean Septic has built its reputation on doing the job differently. The company delivers a deeper clean using specialized equipment and a meticulous process that fully agitates and removes waste from the tank. Their septic tank cleaning process is designed to extend the life of the system and reduce the frequency of service calls.

Service Built on Integrity and Community

Beyond the technical work, customers say what sets All Clean Septic apart is how they’re treated. Plymale, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, founded All Clean Septic. He operates the business with the discipline and work ethic shaped by military service, combined with a strong sense of community responsibility.

The company serves homeowners and businesses across all of Portage County and parts of neighboring Summit, Stark, Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana Counties, often responding quickly to urgent situations and taking extra care with families facing stressful or unexpected issues.

“We’re not just there to pump a tank and leave,” Plymale says. “We’re there to help people protect their homes and businesses from septic damage.”

That mindset has fueled the company’s growth primarily through word-of-mouth referrals from homeowners and commercial clients who have experienced the quality of All Clean Septic’s pumping and repair services firsthand.

What Homeowners Should Know

For homeowners unfamiliar with septic systems, Plymale emphasizes the importance of regular maintenance.

“Most systems should be pumped about every two years, depending on usage,” he says. “Waiting too long, or relying on a job that wasn’t done right can lead to expensive repairs that could have been avoided.”

His advice is simple. Work with a company that takes the time to do the job thoroughly and explains what’s happening along the way.

“An honest company should educate you, not rush you,” he adds. “We’re proud of the work we do, and we’re going to keep doing it the right way.”

As more homeowners become aware of the risks associated with incomplete septic service, companies like All Clean Septic are leading a shift toward higher standards, better transparency, and long-term customer care.

About All Clean Septic

All Clean Septic is a veteran-owned, family-operated septic service company based in Atwater, Ohio. Founded in 2008, the company provides residential and commercial septic pumping, repairs, and emergency services to customers in and around Portage County, OH.

Built on a foundation of integrity, discipline, and community service, All Clean Septic is committed to delivering thorough, honest septic services using advanced cleaning methods that extend the life of septic systems. Known for its neighborly approach and reliable service, the company operates daily from 6 AM to 10 PM and prioritizes responsive, respectful care for every customer.

Call Shands Plymale at (330) 673-2090 to learn more about septic services or visit allcleanseptic.com.

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