Combating Domestic and Gender-Based Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced decisive action to strengthen public safety and protect survivors of domestic and gender-based violence, selecting Clinton, Putnam, Yates, Columbia, and Delaware counties to participate in a two-year Coordinated Community Response (CCR) Pilot.

“New Yorkers’ safety is my top priority, and I am dedicated to utilizing every available resource to support survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” Governor Hochul said. “This pilot will save lives and reduce violence by holding offenders accountable and ensuring that survivors receive the support they rightfully deserve.”

Led by the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV), the CCR Pilot will strengthen the government and community response by improving coordination among law enforcement, courts, social services, advocates, and first responders. By enhancing coordination among these groups, the initiative aims to help survivors access safety and support faster while ensuring accountability for offenders.

As part of the Governor’s ongoing commitment to ensuring those affected by gender-based violence receive the best possible outcomes, OPDV will also update the State’s domestic violence model policy for counties. Developed in 1998, the policy will be revised to address all types of gender-based violence, reflect current best practices, survivor-centered approaches, and the current realities facing local law enforcement and service providers . Updating the model policy will help create greater consistency, accountability, and more effective responses across communities statewide.

The CCR pilot will give participating counties a clear framework for responding to domestic and gender-based violence. With extensive technical assistance and implementation support from OPDV, counties will adopt one of two evidence-based approaches by establishing either a:

Coordinated Community Response Task Force — A multidisciplinary group with the authority to influence policy, improve systemic procedures, and strengthen community awareness to prevent and respond to gender-based violence; or a

Domestic Violence High-Risk Team — A nationally recognized best practice proven to increase survivor safety, strengthen offender accountability, and reduce burdens on local systems through coordinated, proactive intervention.

The pilot complements Governor Hochul’s record $20.2 million investment in the Statewide Targeted Reductions in Intimate Partner Violence (STRIVE) initiative, which expanded prevention and intervention efforts in 17 counties outside New York City and requires the use of evidence-based strategies to reduce intimate partner violence and improve outcomes for survivors.

New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Nicholas Owens said, “Survivors and local leaders have been clear: Systems must be better aligned, policies must reflect today’s realities and responses must be faster and more effective. The CCR Pilot, along with updating New York’s domestic violence model policy, is about closing gaps that put people at risk. Thank you to Governor Hochul for leading with urgency, listening to survivors and strengthening the public safety response across our state.”

New York State Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “Access to services should never depend on where a survivor turns first. This pilot helps ensure that no matter the point of contact, survivors are connected to the full range of support available to them. By strengthening coordination across systems, we can reduce barriers, improve outcomes, and better support survivors on their path to healing. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to this work.”

The New York State Office of Victim Services funds and supports more than 250 victim assistance programs that provide confidential, free services, including crisis counseling, support groups, civil legal assistance, relocation services, and case management. New Yorkers can visit OVS Connect to locate a victim assistance program or access the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline 24/7 by calling 800-942-6906, texting 844-997-2121, or chatting online at opdv.ny.gov.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Coordinated survivor-centered planning and action among community stakeholders is vital to ensuring survivors of domestic violence receive responsive supports and services to help them stabilize their lives and to help ensure offenders are held accountable. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and for putting the needs of survivors first.”

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Governor Hochul is very intentional in calling state government agencies and community stakeholders to action, requiring efficient coordination and cooperation to scaffold and protect New Yorkers from all forms of violence, and particularly insidious gender-based violence. The ripple effects of gender-based violence are far reaching, impacting generations of children and families as well as communities. The Office of Children and Family Services implements evidence-based strategies to address domestic and gender-based violence and appreciates the innumerable value of each and every investment, including the CCR pilot.”

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Preventing gender-based violence requires collaboration, shared responsibility, and a commitment to protecting those who are at risk. When state and local partners work together, we can strengthen safety, support survivors, and help break cycles of violence. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued leadership and investment in safer communities across New York. This work is truly changing and saving lives.”

Columbia County Child Protective Services and Investigations Supervisor Melissa Falkner said, “For years, multiple systems, including Child Welfare, Law Enforcement, Mental Health, and Domestic Violence agencies, have been working in silos when responding to gender-based violence. In some instances, one system may not be aware that there are other systems involved. The creation of a Coordinated Community Response facilitates information sharing between systems, as well as the ability to identify gaps in services (particularly in rural areas), promote education as to the differing roles and responsibilities of each system, identify system limitations, promote community awareness, and work toward the prevention of gender-based violence. Columbia County is excited to be part of the CCR Pilot Program and would like to thank Governor Hochul for this opportunity to promote the safety and well-being of survivors and their children.”

Delaware County Department of Social Services Commissioner Keith Weaver said, “Delaware County is honored to have been selected to participate in the CCR Pilot Program. As we have learned through the development and success of our child abuse Multidisciplinary Team (MDT), collaboration and coordination of supports and services are integral to supporting and protecting our community’s most vulnerable individuals. This pilot will provide Delaware County the opportunity to develop a similar, team-like approach to managing cases that involve gender-based violence. We are optimistic that this innovative approach will ensure prompt delivery of a comprehensive array of services to victims of gender-based violence, while also holding perpetrators accountable.”

Putnam Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center Executive Director Piaget Solpiaget said, “Putnam County is honored to partner with the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence as part of this forward-thinking initiative. Addressing gender-based violence requires strong collaboration across agencies and disciplines, and this pilot strengthens our ability to respond as a unified community. By improving coordination and aligning our efforts, we are better positioned to support survivors, hold offenders accountable, and build a safer, more responsive system for everyone in Putnam County.”

Behavioral Health Services North Program Director of STOP Domestic and Sexual Violence Tiana Barten said, “For too long, our policies were outdated and our systems operated in silos rather than in unison, leaving survivors of intimate partner violence to navigate fragmented responses during the most dangerous moments of their lives. In the North Country, we had not yet benefited from coordinated high-risk intervention efforts. But when we called for stronger support, Governor Hochul and OPDV listened, and that commitment is now taking shape in meaningful ways. Through coordinated community response teams, we are building a more unified system — one that identifies the most at-risk cases, shares critical information responsibly, and acts swiftly to enhance survivor safety. This approach allows us to meet survivors where they are, center their voices, and support informed, individualized safety planning. Collaboration across advocacy, law enforcement, and child welfare is strengthening our collective response for those who have too often been left without support. While there is still work ahead, this partnership reflects a shared commitment: to uplift survivors and their children, to reduce lethality risk, and to hold those who cause harm accountable. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for investing in coordination of community care, welfare, and strength.”

Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said, “We are grateful to have been selected to participate in the CCR pilot program. It represents a great opportunity to improve upon the services provided to survivors of gender-based violence, hold offenders accountable, increase and uniform our inter-agency communications and be responsive to gender-based crimes. Ultimately, this will make our community a safer place for all.”