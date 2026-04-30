Yoodli Launches the First AI Experiential Learning Platform Built on Learn, Practice, Do

One AI-native platform to learn, practice, and perform — collapsing the LMS, content, and coaching stack into a single loop

Our customers don't want another practice tool bolted onto another content library. They want one platform where their teams can learn a skill, practice it until they're ready, & apply it on the job.” — Varun Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Yoodli

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoodli , the AI experiential learning platform used by Google Cloud, Salesforce, KPMG, Snowflake, and hundreds of other enterprises, today announced new features that complete its Learn, Practice, Do loop — bringing the full learning experience into a single, AI-native platform that closes the gap between training and real-world performance.For decades, enterprise learning has been split across three disconnected motions. Employees learn from an LMS, practice in ad-hoc roleplays with their managers, and apply those skills on live calls, stages, and customer meetings — with each step living in a different tool that doesn't talk to the others. By the time reps get a chance to apply what they learned, they've forgotten most of it, and leaders have no clear view of what's actually working. Yoodli is collapsing all three motions into one platform.The Learn → Practice → Do LoopThe Yoodli platform is built around a continuous learning loop proven at scale in high-stakes revenue environments:-Learn (AI Tutor with Visual Content): An AI tutor teaches concepts interactively using real company materials — slides, PDFs, demo decks, product docs — adapting to learner questions in real time. Learners understand the material before they're ever asked to perform it.-Practice (AI Roleplays): Teams apply what they know in realistic AI-powered simulations with lifelike personas, real objections, multi-party conversations, and immediate personalized feedback. Muscle memory is built through repetition, without manager overhead.-Do (Real performance, measured): Real call recordings via integrations bring actual field performance back into the loop. What happens in the real world informs what someone should learn and practice next — so the loop never ends, and readiness never stagnates."Training only matters if it shows up in real customer conversations," said Varun Puri , co-founder and CEO of Yoodli. "Our customers don't want another practice tool bolted onto another content library. They want one platform where their teams can learn a skill, practice it until they're ready, and apply it on the job. That's what Learn, Practice, Do means, and that's what Yoodli delivers."Proven Where It MattersYoodli customers using the platform today report measurable skill improvement at scale:-Google Cloud launched 14 certification programs with 83% completion, trained approximately 15,000 unique learners, achieved a 5% lift in Problem-Solution-Impact framing and 3% gain in Narrative Storytelling, and saved approximately 500 hours of manager time per month.-Snowflake saved over 1,600 manager hours per quarter, with 94% participation across more than 3,000 reps.-Clari saw a 36% improvement in GTM conversation quality across five core skills.-Across Yoodli, reps who practice three or more scenarios per week close 23% more deals.Yoodli customers see an average 20% improvement in targeted skills — a metric the company expects to become the standard by which enterprise training is evaluated.Why the LMS Era Is OverThe LMS market, an $8 billion category, was built for a world where content delivery was the hard problem. Organizations spend over $391 billion annually on training, most of it still measuring completion rates and hours trained — metrics that say nothing about real-world readiness or behavior change."Pure-play roleplay tools will get left behind unless they evolve," said Puri. "Legacy learning platforms will take too long to modernize. And homegrown solutions can't match the depth. The winners will be the ones who go deep on experiential learning across learn, practice, and do, with the enterprise controls that serious organizations require. That's exactly what we've built — and our customers are already seeing the results."Yoodli supports SCORM/LTI integration, HRIS provisioning, SSO, and SCIM, and connects to the tools where work actually happens via MCP integrations with Slack and calendar. The platform serves organizations across technology, financial services, healthcare, professional services, higher education, retail, government, and more.About YoodliYoodli is an AI-powered experiential learning platform that helps people practice and improve communication skills through personalized AI roleplays, adaptive coaching, and real-time feedback. Learn more at yoodli.ai or visit us on LinkedIn

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