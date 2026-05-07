The New Cloud Equation: Why Aggregation Outperforms Direct in 2026

Shimon Amouyal, ABnet, CEO

TEL AVIV YAFO, ISRAEL, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- By Shimon Amouyal, CEO of ABnetAs global cloud spending surpasses $1 trillion, enterprises are shifting from direct hyperscaler relationships to aggregation models that prioritize efficiency, governance and AI readiness.As global cloud spending surpasses $1 trillion, the conversation has shifted. The focus is no longer on where data resides, but on how seamlessly it adapts to a world shaped by generative AI and sovereign requirements. While the hyperscaler-direct model, purchasing services directly from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud, was once viewed as the simplest approach, 2026 has demonstrated that raw infrastructure functions primarily as a utility. Business value increasingly resides in the aggregation layer.For modern enterprises, the primary challenge is not access to compute, but managing the complexity of multi-cloud environments. Direct purchasing often results in provider silos, fragmented billing and gaps in specialized expertise. Cloud aggregators have evolved into strategic orchestrators that address these challenges through three core areas:Financial governance and FinOps maturityDirect billing from hyperscalers is often opaque. Aggregators provide a unified “single pane of glass,” consolidating global cloud consumption into a centralized, actionable dashboard. This approach incorporates FinOps as a discipline, enabling real-time identification of inefficiencies and improved management of costs such as egress fees.Bridging the AI value gapMany organizations remain in prolonged pilot stages with AI initiatives. Aggregators contribute by delivering pre-integrated data architectures and access to GPU resources required to move AI workloads into production. Infrastructure as Code (IaC) supports portability and security of AI models across environments.Sovereign control and securityAs regulatory requirements tighten, direct-only models can create compliance challenges. Aggregators provide sovereign-ready frameworks that enable deployment of private or hybrid cloud environments while maintaining data control and leveraging public cloud scalability. Managed security layers, including zero trust architectures and automated compliance reporting for standards such as HIPAA and GDPR, help address complexities that internal teams may struggle to implement.The 2026 cloud market is defined by the hybrid orchestrator. Organizations that adopt aggregation models gain more than a vendor relationship, they secure a partner that reduces lock-in risk, optimizes spending and accelerates AI adoption. In this evolving landscape, managing complexity remains critical, and aggregation offers a clear path forward.About ABnet:ABnet is a leading global aggregator and distributor of cloud services and IT solutions. With a robust presence in Israel, Europe, and the US, ABnet provides the strategic architecture and professional services required to modernize, secure, and scale digital infrastructure for the modern enterprise.

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