Topcone Inc. Builds End-to-End Field Operations Platform for Oilfield Services Operator, Replacing Disconnected Systems

Oil Field Services application

A regional oilfield services company consolidates job tracking, asset management, compliance, and crew scheduling into one custom platform built by Topcone Inc.

PORTER RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topcone Inc., a Los Angeles-based custom software development company, has completed the development and deployment of a comprehensive field operations platform for a small regional oilfield services operator, consolidating four previously separate operational functions — field job tracking, equipment and asset management, regulatory compliance documentation, and crew scheduling — into a single purpose-built system.

Prior to the engagement, the company was managing its operations across a combination of disconnected tools, spreadsheets, and manual records. Field job assignments, equipment tracking, compliance documentation, and crew scheduling were each handled through separate processes with no integration between them. The lack of a unified operational view created coordination delays, compliance gaps, and significant administrative overhead for a team of under 50 staff already working in a demanding field environment.

Topcone conducted an extensive discovery process to map the company's full operational workflow before building the platform — including the specific compliance documentation requirements of the oilfield services sector, equipment lifecycle and certification tracking, and the scheduling complexity of deploying crews across multiple active sites simultaneously.

"Oilfield services operations have a specific set of requirements that generic field service software doesn't address well — particularly around equipment certification, site compliance documentation, and the kind of crew scheduling flexibility these teams need in the field," said Ramesh Ramchandani, Founder of Topcone Inc. "The platform we built reflects how this business actually operates, not how a software product assumes it does."

The deployed platform gives field supervisors, operations managers, and company leadership a unified view of all active jobs, equipment status, crew assignments, and compliance documentation in real time. Regulatory and certification documentation is generated and tracked within the system, reducing the administrative burden on field staff and ensuring audit readiness. Crew scheduling is managed through a purpose-built interface that accounts for certification requirements, site proximity, and availability across the company's active job portfolio.

The engagement demonstrates Topcone's capability in highly regulated, operationally complex field services environments — a segment where the firm has identified a significant gap between the requirements of smaller operators and the enterprise-grade software solutions that dominate the market.

About Topcone Inc.

Topcone Inc. is a Los Angeles-based custom software development company that helps $5M+ businesses replace operational systems that no longer fit how they work. The firm specializes in rebuilding ERP systems, internal platforms, and workflow-critical applications across industries including logistics, manufacturing, education, telecom, oilfield services, printing, and professional services. Topcone also develops and maintains its own SaaS products including Allrentalz (rental management), Beacyn (employee time and location tracking), and Scan-N-Order (mobile ordering and payments).

For more information visit www.topcone.com or contact info@topcone.com.

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