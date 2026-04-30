Expanding and Improving Psychiatric Hospitals

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the award of $13.7 million in capital funding to help community-based and psychiatric hospitals add inpatient capacity or upgrade existing units to better serve their patients. Administered by the state Office of Mental Health, the funding will help nine healthcare providers undertaking various projects, including three to increase bed capacity and 10 others to improve the patient experience.

“Community-based hospitals and privately operated psychiatric facilities are important components in our effort to ensure all New Yorkers have access to the full continuum of mental health care,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will help spur capital projects that increase bed capacity and improve the patient experience across New York State.”

The funding will help two providers undertake three capital projects to increase inpatient psychiatric capacity, including adding six beds at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Monroe County, four beds at South Oaks Hospital in Suffolk County, and 24 beds at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens. The awards will also fund 10 smaller projects that will enhance the patient experience, including ones that will add space to common areas or expand access to outdoor areas.

In total, OMH awarded funding to 13 projects, including four in the Finger Lakes region, three in the Long Island region, five in New York City and one in Western New York. The awards by region include:

Finger Lakes

Clifton Springs Hospital , Ontario County; $616,200 to update and improve the facilities including windows and flooring.

, Ontario County; $616,200 to update and improve the facilities including windows and flooring. Rochester General Hospital , Monroe County ; $547,183 to create a safe, secure and accessible outdoor therapeutic space for patients at the inpatient psychiatric unit.

, ; $547,183 to create a safe, secure and accessible outdoor therapeutic space for patients at the inpatient psychiatric unit. University of Rochester Medical Center , Monroe County; $750,000 for improvements across all units, including enhanced group areas and safety features.

, Monroe County; $750,000 for improvements across all units, including enhanced group areas and safety features. University of Rochester Medical Center, Monroe County; $1.5 million to increase inpatient capacity from 87 beds to 93 beds, and redesign existing units to better align clinical programming.

Long Island

John T. Mather Memorial Hospital , Suffolk County; $204,660 to create a safely accessible, glassed-in space to make an outdoor area accessible year-round.

, Suffolk County; $204,660 to create a safely accessible, glassed-in space to make an outdoor area accessible year-round. South Oaks Hospital , Suffolk County; $746,000 to fund a four-bed expansion for adolescents with serious mental illness and co-occurring substance use disorder.

, Suffolk County; $746,000 to fund a four-bed expansion for adolescents with serious mental illness and co-occurring substance use disorder. South Oaks Hospital, Suffolk County; $738,000 to expand outdoor recreational capacity for adolescents at the Valentine Hall courtyard.

New York City

Long Island Jewish Medical Center , Queens County; $4.9 million to fund a new 24-bed adolescent inpatient psychiatric unit.

, Queens County; $4.9 million to fund a new 24-bed adolescent inpatient psychiatric unit. Montefiore Medical Center – Moses Campus , Bronx County; $762,731 for outdoor space improvements.

, Bronx County; $762,731 for outdoor space improvements. Montefiore Medical Center – Wakefield Campus , Bronx County; $649,113 to add a comfort room and perform cosmetic renovations.

, Bronx County; $649,113 to add a comfort room and perform cosmetic renovations. NYC Health + Hospitals Corp. – Elmhurst Campus, Queens County; $750,000 to renovate an existing roof into an outdoor recreation space.

Queens County; $750,000 to renovate an existing roof into an outdoor recreation space. NYC Health + Hospitals Corp. – Metropolitan Campus, New York County; $750,000 to renovate an inactive outdoor recreation space.

Western New York

Erie County Medical Center, Erie County; $750,000 to renovate the outdoor recreation space and create an adjoining solarium of the inpatient psychiatric unit.

OMH targeted the funding availability to address specific needs statewide, including adding adult capacity and creating new beds to serve children in targeted areas of the state. The funding opportunity also provided capital to expand or renovate inpatient units, including projects to add beds to existing units, renovate units to incorporate outdoor space or increase the footprint of non-bedroom space.

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “By adding new inpatient beds, expanding services and improving therapeutic environments, we can help more New Yorkers access the high-quality intensive mental health treatment that can help them on the path to recovery. Our efforts to improve the continuum of care are helping individuals experiencing a mental health crisis to receive immediate care and be connected to services in the community as they recover. These latest awards reflect Governor Hochul’s sustained support for strengthening all aspects of our mental health system.”

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “As Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee, I recognize that our hospitals need critical investments to help improve outcomes and care for individuals with mental illness. I applaud Governor Hochul and the Office of Mental Health for funding three projects in Monroe County that will provide necessary upgrades to Rochester General Hospital and the University of Rochester Medical Center to make spaces more therapeutic, safe and better fit to serve patients in need.”

Governor Hochul has prioritized increasing inpatient psychiatric capacity as part of her landmark initiative to strengthen the continuum of mental healthcare statewide. Under her leadership, New York State has added 1,000 psychiatric beds.

OMH is also developing 75 beds at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens to more than double the size of the successful Transition to Home program, which is helping to successfully treat and stabilize chronically homeless individuals living with mental illness in New York City. Governor Hochul also secured $160 million in the FY 2026 Enacted Budget to construct 100 new forensic inpatient psychiatric beds to help restore justice-involved individuals to competency to stand trial in New York City.