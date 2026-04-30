Laurie Hawkins Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laurie Hawkins, founder of Kona Sun Spa, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where she shares how resilience, discipline, and purpose-driven leadership shape impactful business and community building.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series honoring entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who served their country and now build purpose-driven businesses. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights America’s heroes, showcasing resilience, discipline, and mission-driven entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s transition from service to success, revealing how a warrior mindset evolves into business leadership.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Hawkins explores how adversity, health challenges, and setbacks become fuel for purpose-driven leadership, resilience, and lasting impact in business and community.“If you want it, you can and will get it. Nothing should stop you—not health, family, or circumstances. I've been through it all and found a way,” said Hawkins.Laurie Hawkins’ episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/laurie-hawkins

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