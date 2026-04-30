Patricia Gallagher Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patricia Gallagher, holistic health strategist and founder of Woman Marine Fitness, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where she shares how diagnostic integrity and a "hunter" mindset are essential to revolutionizing the wellness industry.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Gallagher explores the shift from traditional fitness to deep metabolic and DNA-based analysis, and breaks down how identifying root-cause health issues can empower individuals to reclaim their physical and mental vitality.Patricia’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/patricia-gallagher

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.